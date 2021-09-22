Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Eurostoxx 50 : European shares rise on Evergrande relief, gains in travel & leisure

09/22/2021 | 04:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) -European stocks rose on Wednesday, recovering from its early-week losses after debt-laden developer China Evergrande said it would make some interest payments, while travel and leisure index jumped to a 14-week high.

Evergrande's Frankfurt-listed shares jumped 24% after hitting multi-year lows in the previous session.

The property developer said it would make a coupon payment on its domestic bonds, offering relief to investors worried about payments default following financial troubles.

Boosting the travel & leisure index, Entain surged 6.2% to a life high after the UK gambling firm revealed a $22.4 billion takeover proposal from Boston-based DraftKings which was nearly double the bid it rejected from MGM this year.

Online betting group Flutter Entertainment gained 4.6% after it agreed to pay $200 million to the Commonwealth of Kentucky to settle a judgement reinstated last year.

The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%, extending Tuesday's bounce after its worst session in two months, with commodity-linked stocks also in the lead.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the Federal Reserve is set to conclude its two-day policy meeting later in the day, with investors expecting it to clear the way for cuts to its monthly asset purchases later this year and update its inflation and growth projections.

"Fed Chair Jerome Powell will most probably be clear on the central bank's commitment to start lowering bond purchases before year-end but short on details about the pace and the composition of tapering," Unicredit analysts said in a note.

"An announcement like this would be in line with Powell's presentation at the central bank symposium in Jackson Hole in late August and is unlikely to surprise investors."

After seven straight months of gains, sentiment has soured across global equities in September on worries about China's slowing growth, the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 and tighter monetary policies.

The STOXX 600 is down more than 2% so far this month and is set for its worst monthly performance in about a year.

Deutsche Post fell 1.3% after U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp cut its full-year forecast after labour shortages crimped earnings and slowed packages.

German truck maker Traton slid 0.6% after it said that sales in September were particularly hit by a global shortage of chips and other car parts.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Sruthi Shankar


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO STOXX 50
04:26aEurostoxx 50 : European shares rise on Evergrande relief, gains in travel & leisure
RE
09/21EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.33% Higher at 4097.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/21Eurostoxx 50 : European shares recover from worst session in two months; UMG soars in d..
RE
09/21STOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourses Higher Midday Led by Insurance, Oil and Tech Issues
MT
09/20EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 2.11% Lower at 4043.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/20Eurostoxx 50 : European shares slide as China Evergrande's troubles cast shadow
RE
09/20STOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourses Slumping Midday on China Property Woes; Financial Shar..
MT
09/17EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 0.95% Lower at 4130.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/17TRACKINSIGHT : Investors are all smiles with EUROSTOXX 50 ETF 2021 performance
TI
09/17STOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourses Edging Lower Midday After Higher Inflation Report
MT
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
04:29aVIVENDI SA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
04:13aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Morgan Stanley reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04:12aBASF : Fakuma 2021 – BASF opens up endless possibilities with a variety of sustainab..
PU
04:12aVOLKSWAGEN : For Volkswagen, a circular economy is gaining in importance on the road to be..
PU
04:12aBIGMEDILYTICS : transforming healthcare in Europe with Big Data and AI
PU
04:02aSIEMENS : and Empolis cooperate on digitalizing and structuring organizational knowledge f..
PU
03:41aASML : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 185.45 Real-time Quote.4.66%
TOTALENERGIES SE 39.065 Real-time Quote.2.55%
KERING 641.5 Real-time Quote.2.33%
BNP PARIBAS 52.55 Real-time Quote.2.32%
ENI S.P.A. 10.835 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.16%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 9.311 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.25%
ASML HOLDING N.V. 729.7 Real-time Quote.-0.27%
ENGIE 11.704 Real-time Quote.-0.39%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 57.755 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.87%
INDITEX 32.025 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.19%
Heatmap :