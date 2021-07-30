Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Eurostoxx 50 : European shares slip but set for sixth straight month of gains

07/30/2021 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) -European stocks fell from record highs on Friday as concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant and regulatory actions in China outweighed optimism around quarterly earnings season and an economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5%, with Asian shares set for their biggest monthly drop since the height of global pandemic lockdowns last March. [MKT/GLOB]

Travel and leisure stocks and miners were the top decliners in morning trading.

Still, the benchmark was on course to end July with its sixth consecutive month of gains in what could be its longest monthly winning run since 2013.

Italy's UniCredit jumped 5.4% after it posted higher-than-expected net profit, and said late on Thursday it had embarked on formal talks with the government over the possible acquisition of rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena. Monte dei Paschi surged 7.5%.

EssilorLuxottica rose nearly 3% as the Ray-Ban maker raised its full-year guidance after revenue doubled in the second quarter.

Overall, out of half the STOXX 600 companies that have reported so far, 67% have topped analysts' profit estimates, according to Refinitiv IBES data. While that is below the 72% beat-rate in the first quarter, it still tops the 51% rate in a typical quarter.

"We have had exceptional expectations, yet the companies have managed to beat those expectations," said Oliver Collin, fund manager of European equities at Invesco. "Interesting thing in Europe is those beats, quite different to the U.S., were rewarded in some sort of positive share price momentum."

Collin believes European equities' slant toward cheaply valued cyclical sectors and a stronger recovery momentum in the second quarter played a part in prompting the recent positive market response.

The euro zone economy grew more strongly than expected in the second quarter as the bloc rebounded from a recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, preliminary data showed.

Gross domestic product in the region grew 2.0% quarter-on-quarter for a 13.7% year-on-year increase. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 1.5% quarterly and a 13.2% annual increase.

British Airways-owner IAG fell 3.7% after it said summer capacity would rise to 45% of pre-pandemic levels but warned that significant uncertainty remained.

Air France-KLM was up 1.4% after it unveiled narrower losses for the second quarter but a company executive said people are still reluctant to travel.

German healthcare group Fresenius declined 3.4% after it raised its 2021 earnings guidance but sounded cautious on new virus variants and stalling vaccination progress.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Sruthi Shankar


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO STOXX 50
07/29EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.33% Higher at 4116.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/29Eurostoxx 50 : European stocks close at new highs on earnings lift
RE
07/29STOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourses Track Higher Midday On Earnings Season Resul..
MT
07/28EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.94% Higher at 4103.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/28EUROPE : European stocks rise as earnings lift sentiment ahead of Fed
RE
07/28STOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourses Tracking Higher Midday Ahead of US Federal R..
MT
07/28S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX : BMO's Markets Wrap
MT
07/27EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.92% Lower at 4064.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/27EUROPE : European shares lower on China falls, Reckitt marks worst day in 18 yea..
RE
07/27STOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourses Track Lower Midday On China Regulatory Outlo..
MT
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
05:09aLINDE : Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Results
PU
05:09aVOLKSWAGEN : posts a strong first half
PU
05:09aENI : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
05:06aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05:05aENI : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
05:01aBNP PARIBAS : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
05:01aLINDE PLC : Linde Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Results (Earnings Release Tables A..
EQ
More news
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 158.94 Real-time Quote.3.23%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 141.28 Real-time Quote.1.79%
ENI S.P.A. 10.14 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.26%
LINDE PLC 299.45 Delayed Quote.0.87%
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. 38.805 Real-time Quote.0.51%
BMW AG 83.795 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.50%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 57.315 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.76%
ENGIE 11.39 Real-time Quote.-1.81%
DAIMLER AG 74.695 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.91%
ENEL S.P.A. 7.855 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.00%
Heatmap :