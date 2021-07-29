Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Delayed Quote. Delayed Switzerland - 07/29 11:50:00 am
4116.77 PTS   +0.33%
After hours
0.01%
4117.01 PTS
12:02pEurostoxx 50 : European stocks close at new highs on earnings lift
RE
07:56aSTOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourses Track Higher Midday On Earnings Season Results
MT
07/28EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.94% Higher at 4103.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Eurostoxx 50 : European stocks close at new highs on earnings lift

07/29/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) -European stocks hit all-time highs on Thursday after strong earnings from commodity majors, Airbus and a clutch of other companies, while data showing record high euro zone economic sentiment in July added to the positive mood.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5% to a closing high of 460.57 points.

UK-listed Royal Dutch Shell gained 3.8% and France's TotalEnergies added 2.2% after both companies announced share buybacks as a surge in oil and gas prices boosted their earnings.

Miners, already the best sectoral performers in 2021, jumped 2.4% after Anglo American boosted its shareholder payout to a record $4.1 billion. Rising silver and gold prices also boosted the sector. [GOL/]

Airbus edged 0.6% higher after the world's largest planemaker sharply raised its forecasts for full-year deliveries and earnings.

Strong quarterly earnings and optimism around European reopening put the STOXX 600 on course for its sixth straight month of gains despite lingering concerns about inflation and China's regulatory crackdown.

"Globally diversified stocks have recorded the strongest EPS beats, while consumer stocks with high emerging market exposure have recorded the weakest," said Milla Savova, investment strategist at BofA, said in a note.

Savova, however, noted that mentions of inflation by STOXX 600 companies have risen by more than 400% over the past year, leaving them at an all-time high in absolute terms.

Investors drew comfort from a supportive stance by central banks after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said the U.S. job market still had "some ground to cover" before it was time to start withdrawing economic support.

Estimates from the European Commission showed sentiment in the 19-country single-currency bloc rose to 119.0 points in July, a record since data began to be collected in 1985.

"Never before has sentiment been so positive among eurozone businesses and consumers. This indicates that the economic rebound is in full swing," said Bert Colijn, senior economist, eurozone at ING.

Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia climbed 4.6% after it raised its full-year outlook as it benefits from a sharp turnaround in its business.

Europe's largest carmaker Volkswagen hit a record high earlier as it lifted its profit margin target for the second time in less than three months.

Close to 41% of the STOXX 600 companies have reported so far, and 67% of them have topped analysts' profit estimates, as per Refinitiv IBES data. Typically, 51% beat earnings forecast.

Among decliners, Swiss bank Credit Suisse dropped 2.0% after reporting a near 80% fall in its second-quarter profit, hit by the fallout from the collapse of Archegos.

Food giant Nestle and brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev fell after their results.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Sriraj Kalluvila and Sonya Hepinstall)

By Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO STOXX 50
12:02pEurostoxx 50 : European stocks close at new highs on earnings lift
RE
07:56aSTOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourses Track Higher Midday On Earnings Season Resul..
MT
07/28EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.94% Higher at 4103.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/28EUROPE : European stocks rise as earnings lift sentiment ahead of Fed
RE
07/28STOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourses Tracking Higher Midday Ahead of US Federal R..
MT
07/28S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX : BMO's Markets Wrap
MT
07/27EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.92% Lower at 4064.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/27EUROPE : European shares lower on China falls, Reckitt marks worst day in 18 yea..
RE
07/27STOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourses Track Lower Midday On China Regulatory Outlo..
MT
07/26EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.16% Lower at 4102.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
12:00pL'ORÉAL : News release: "2021 Half-Year Results"
GL
11:39aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Wines & Spirits · July 29, 2021 Veuve Clicquo..
PU
11:38aVOLKSWAGEN : Sets New Strategy To Boost Sales in China
MT
11:26aVOLKSWAGEN : To Carefully Consider Potential IPO of Porsche
MT
11:18aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
11:15aAIR LIQUIDE(L) : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11:06aVINCI : Gatwick Airport - Reacting to news that double vaccinated EU and US visi..
AQ
More news
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
DANONE 60.86 Real-time Quote.6.45%
PROSUS N.V. 76.46 Real-time Quote.6.00%
NOKIA OYJ 5.133 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.79%
DAIMLER AG 76.06 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.70%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 3.129 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.27%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 58.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.00%
SANOFI 86.52 Real-time Quote.-1.22%
AIR LIQUIDE 145.62 Real-time Quote.-2.73%
SAFRAN 113 Real-time Quote.-3.27%
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 54.85 Real-time Quote.-5.63%
Heatmap :