Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Switzerland  >  Euro Stoxx 50       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Delayed Quote. Delayed Switzerland - 03/04 11:50:00 am
3704.85 PTS   -0.21%
After hours
-0.33%
3692.55 PTS
12:05pEurostoxx 50 : European shares end lower as miners and tech are pressured by firmer yields
RE
06:55aEuropean Bourses Sinking Midday on Interest-Rate Outlook
MT
01:05aPRESS RELEASE  : Vonovia SE: Vonovia Continues -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Eurostoxx 50 : European shares end lower as miners and tech are pressured by firmer yields

03/04/2021 | 12:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks closed lower on Thursday as a renewed rise in U.S. bond yields and expectations of a jump in inflation hit risk appetite, with heavyweight miners and technology stocks leading losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4%, with miners dropping the most among the European sectors. UK-listed heavyweights Rio Tinto and BHP Group shed 7.7% and 5.8%, respectively, as they traded ex-dividend.

Technology stocks, the driver of the market's rebound from pandemic-driven lows, fell 3.3% as a global semiconductor shortage weighed on the sector, while a rise in bond yields also spurred more scrutiny of high stock valuations. [US/]

Dutch firm ASML Holding NV dropped 6.1% despite news that it had extended a deal to sell chip manufacturing equipment to China's largest chipmaker SMIC.

"While one can understand why investors are concerned about valuations in the U.S., particularly around the tech sector ... the same can't be said in Europe, where valuations are much lower," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets wrote in a note.

Unlike U.S. stocks, the STOXX 600 has yet to reach pre-pandemic highs, as a fresh round of lockdowns and sluggish economic growth cut short an early bounceback from lows hit last March.

Market participants were also waiting for comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell regarding the recent jump in borrowing costs.

European Central Bank policymaker Klaas Knot said the recent rise in euro zone borrowing costs may reflect improved growth and inflation prospects.

"A steepening curve is to some extent a sign that monetary policy is bearing fruit," analysts at Rabobank wrote in a note. "However, (the ECB) are also wary that too rapid an increase could stop the fragile recovery in its track."

Euro zone bond yields are significantly lower than those in the United States, with many investors welcoming the recent rise in yields as signs of economic reflation.

Sefensive sectors such as utilities, food & beverage and real estate all advanced.

Among individual movers, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield - Europe's biggest retail property owner - topped the STOXX 600 after French tycoon Xavier Niel raised his stake in the firm.

German broadcaster Prosiebensat.1 Media fell 7.3% after forecasting that revenue and profits would grow in single digits this year, after a strong showing in the fourth quarter.

German airline Lufthansa slipped 3% as it posted record losses for 2020 and trimmed its 2021 capacity plans as COVID-19 disruption drags on.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Sruthi Shankar and Ambar Warrick


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 -0.21% 3704.85 Delayed Quote.4.51%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.37% 411.91 Delayed Quote.3.61%
All news about EURO STOXX 50
12:05pEurostoxx 50 : European shares end lower as miners and tech are pressured by ..
RE
06:55aEuropean Bourses Sinking Midday on Interest-Rate Outlook
MT
01:05aPRESS RELEASE  : Vonovia SE: Vonovia Continues -3-
DJ
01:05aPRESS RELEASE  : Vonovia SE: Vonovia Continues Positive Business Development_PI_..
DJ
03/03Eurostoxx 50 : European stocks muted as rise in yields, inflation bets curb i..
RE
03/03European Bourses Higher Midday on Stable Interest Rates; Frankfurt at Fresh Z..
MT
03/03Asian stocks perk up on economic cheer as Treasuries stabilise
RE
03/02Eurostoxx 50 : European shares end higher as commodity majors reverse losses
RE
03/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The earnings season slows down
03/02European Bourses Higher Midday on Tech Issues, Bond-Market Steadiness
MT
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
12:24pMUNICH RE  : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
12:22pVINCI  : Submits Buyback Plan for Approval at Shareholders' Meeting
DJ
12:19pVOLKSWAGEN  : Skoda says to cut 2% of admin jobs in 2021
RE
12:19pSANOFI  : Filing of the 2020 U.S. Form 20-F and French “Document d'Enregis..
GL
12:15pL'OREAL  : L'Oréal ranked for 4th time by Equileap among most gender-balanced co..
PU
12:03pSAP  : CEO's 2020 pay package was 9.2 million euros - annual report
RE
11:46aAIR LIQUIDE : 2020 Universal Registration Document Including the annual Financia..
BU
More news
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
IBERDROLA, S.A. 10.355 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.45%
TOTAL SE 40.56 Real-time Quote.3.18%
ENEL S.P.A. 7.854 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.99%
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 50.83 Real-time Quote.2.82%
CRH PLC 39.2 Real-time Quote.2.73%
PROSUS N.V. 98.28 Real-time Quote.-2.69%
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. 27.565 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.77%
ADIDAS AG 280.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.20%
VIVENDI SE 28.02 Real-time Quote.-4.21%
ASML HOLDING N.V. 435.6 Real-time Quote.-6.12%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ