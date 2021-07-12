Eurostoxx 50 : Utilities, real estate shares nudge European stocks higher

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% by 0715 GMT, extending gains from Friday's solid rebound.

Utilities, real estate, and financial services rose between 0.5% and 1%, while economically sensitive banking, mining, and auto stocks fell.

Daily Mail and General Trust Plc jumped 5.2% after it said its largest shareholder, Rothermere family, might take the British newspaper private in a 810-million-pound ($1.13 billion) deal, if the sales of its insurance risk unit and Cazoo business go through.

French IT consulting group Atos slumped 15.5% after it cut full-year earnings forecast.

