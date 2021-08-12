Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 08/12 11:09:37 am
4215.39 PTS   +0.22%
04:52aEUROPE : Insurers keep European stocks near record high; miners drag
RE
02:23aAsian shares fall as Delta fears eclipse Wall Street uptick
RE
02:08aAsian shares fall as Delta fears eclipse Wall Street uptick
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Insurers keep European stocks near record high; miners drag

08/12/2021 | 04:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) -European shares held steady on Thursday, trading just below record highs as strong earnings from insurers and M&A activity in the UK helped offset a fall in mining stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched up 0.1% in morning trade after eight consecutive days of record gains.

British insurer Aviva rose 3.3% after saying it would return at least 4 billion pounds ($5.5 billion) to shareholders, while Zurich Insurance Group AG added 3.1% on reporting a 60% jump in first-half business operating profit.

Dutch insurer Aegon NV jumped 6.4% on posting a much better than expected second-quarter earnings.

Deutsche Telekom rose 2% after raising its profit outlook for the second time this year.

The benchmark STOXX 600 saw its longest winning streak since June on Wednesday, as earnings reports and optimism related to the pace of vaccination across Europe reinforced investor confidence of an economic recovery.

"The outperformance of Europe and some of the value sectors has coincided with a brief uptick in bond yields," said Dhaval Joshi, chief strategist at BCA Research.

"This trend we've seen in the past few weeks could carry on for a little while longer, but maybe not for the next six months."

Data showed Britain's economy grew by a faster-than expected 1% in June, after many hospitality firms restarted indoor service in mid-May and as more people visited doctors following the pandemic, lifting healthcare.

Cineworld Group rose 8.2% after it said it was considering a listing of itself or a partial listing of its movie chain Regal on Wall Street.

Meanwhile, holiday company TUI Group gained 1.8% after it said summer bookings had jumped by 1.5 million since May.

Stock Spirits Group soared 43.1% funds as funds affiliated with private-equity firm CVC agreed to take over the London-listed vodka maker in a deal valuing it at 767 million pounds ($1.1 billion).

Dragging down miners, UK-listed shares of global miner Rio Tinto tumbled 5.6% on trading ex-dividend.

Banks also came under pressure, with government bond yields pulling back after data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer price rises cooled in July. [GVD/EUR]

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

By Sruthi Shankar


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEGON N.V. 6.27% 4.151 Real-time Quote.20.74%
AVIVA PLC 3.20% 419.8 Delayed Quote.25.09%
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC 7.21% 65.824 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
EURO STOXX 50 0.15% 4213.01 Delayed Quote.17.88%
RIO TINTO PLC -0.61% 5666 Delayed Quote.11.54%
S&P 500 0.25% 4447.7 Delayed Quote.18.12%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.09% 1063.25 Delayed Quote.20.25%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD 3.21% 402.5 Delayed Quote.4.42%
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 18.245 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.92%
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 28.205 Real-time Quote.1.68%
LINDE PLC 306.3 Delayed Quote.1.50%
BASF SE 68.845 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.23%
TOTALENERGIES SE 38.515 Real-time Quote.0.93%
BNP PARIBAS 54.51 Real-time Quote.-0.47%
SAFRAN 109 Real-time Quote.-0.55%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 151.04 Real-time Quote.-0.80%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 3.267 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.86%
PROSUS N.V. 77.91 Real-time Quote.-0.87%
Heatmap :