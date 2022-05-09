Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  05/09 03:46:49 am EDT
3607.29 PTS   -0.60%
03:28aEUROPE : Mining, tech sectors keep European stocks under pressure
RE
05/06European Bourses Track Lower on China Pandemic, Russian Oil Outlooks
MT
05/04EUROPE : European shares slammed by lacklustre earnings, Fed jitters
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Summary

Mining, tech sectors keep European stocks under pressure

05/09/2022 | 03:28am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares inched lower in early deals on Monday, weighed down by miners as investors fretted about a sharp economic slowdown in China due to prolonged COVID-19 curbs, while surging U.S. bond yields kept technology shares under pressure.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1% by 0711 GMT, hovering near its lowest level since mid-March hit on Friday.

Miners fell 1.6%, leading sectoral losses in morning trade, as Chinese iron ore futures plunged more than 6% on concerns about demand in the world's second-largest economy. [IRONORE/]

Tech stocks fell 1.0% as U.S. bond yields surged to fresh highs on bets for faster interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve to combat a surge in inflation. [US/]

Chipmaker Infineon slipped 2.2% despite lifting its full-year outlook as it benefits from a global shortage of semiconductors.

Dutch postal firm PostNL slumped 12.1% after it cut its full-year forecast and reported a 75% drop in core profit, warning that economic uncertainty, growing inflation and pressure on e-commerce volumes make 2022 "more challenging than previously anticipated."

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 -0.64% 3607.35 Delayed Quote.-15.57%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG -0.37% 27.255 Delayed Quote.-33.05%
POSTNL N.V. -13.92% 2.66 Real-time Quote.-19.47%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.60% 974.89 Delayed Quote.-10.74%
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
