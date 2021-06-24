Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Recovery optimism lifts European stocks; tech rallies as Nasdaq hits record high

06/24/2021 | 04:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - European shares rose on Thursday as investors focused on a steady economic rebound against the backdrop of fears of a tapering in global monetary stimulus, while technology stocks jumped following an overnight rally in their U.S. peers.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.6% by 0803 GMT, with financial services, retail and bank stocks among the biggest gainers.

Technology stocks jumped 0.7%, tracking gains in the tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq index, which closed at a record high on Wednesday. [.N]

The benchmark STOXX 600 has seen sharp swings this week, with losses on Wednesday almost erasing gains from the previous two days as mixed messages from the U.S. Federal Reserve left investors uncertain about central banks' approach to tapering their massive stimulus in the face of rising inflation.

However, with the European Central Bank reaffirming its accommodative stance on monetary policy earlier this month, analysts said they did not expect European equities to continue to slide.

"With the ECB staying adamant that it's not time to consider withdrawing monetary policy support yet, we don't expect (Wednesday's declines) to lead to a trend reversal," said Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group.

German shares gained 0.5% as data showed the business climate index rose again in June after hitting a two-year high last month, while nervousness over a Bank of England policy meeting on Thursday weighed on the FTSE 100. [.L]

Although the UK central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged at record lows, investors will be paying close attention to its tone on inflation and whether more members would vote to scale back its bond-buying programme.

"A more optimistic language (on inflation) could be interpreted as a sign that they are getting closer in slowing further their bond purchases," Pissouros said.

In company news, Swiss laboratory instruments maker Tecan Group jumped 11.3% to a record high after it said it would buy U.S. medical devices and life sciences instruments group Paramit Corp for $1 billion.

French retailer Carrefour SA rose 0.6% after it said late on Wednesday it had started considering possible consolidation, divestitures or tie-ups of its foreign subsidiaries.

Airbus shares gained 0.7% even as regulators called for more rigorous checks when pulling some its jets out of pandemic storage following flawed cockpit readings that could suggest blocked sensors.

Graphic: Forward P/E Europe vs U.S.,

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

By Sagarika Jaisinghani


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.83% 112.34 Real-time Quote.23.97%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.04% 0.54217 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.02% 0.63485 Delayed Quote.0.46%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.01% 1.17076 Delayed Quote.4.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.07% 0.582255 Delayed Quote.1.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.05% 0.681765 Delayed Quote.5.73%
CARREFOUR 0.74% 17.075 Real-time Quote.20.81%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.00% 0.85398 Delayed Quote.-4.22%
EURO STOXX 50 0.67% 4103.11 Delayed Quote.16.06%
FTSE 100 0.27% 7091.72 Delayed Quote.9.74%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.17% 0.009645 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.14% 0.011288 Delayed Quote.0.54%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.13% 14271.7325 Delayed Quote.9.72%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.58% 1019.08 Delayed Quote.16.02%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC -0.67% 204.02 Delayed Quote.21.15%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.03% 0.715758 Delayed Quote.-1.97%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.01% 0.838019 Delayed Quote.2.32%
All news about EURO STOXX 50
06/23EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.14% Lower at 4075.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/23PRESS RELEASE : Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche ..
DJ
06/22EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.26% Higher at 4123.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/22EUROPE : European shares propped up by commodities, Powell speech in focus
RE
06/22STOXX EUROPE 600  : European Bourses Mixed Midday as Oil and Property Issues Str..
MT
06/22Stocks recover from 4-week lows as focus switches back to post-pandemic growt..
RE
06/21EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.71% Higher at 4112.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/21EUROPE : European stocks end higher as Lagarde talks up economic growth
RE
06/21STOXX EUROPE 600  : European Bourses Reverse Lower Opening, Choppily Higher Midd..
MT
06/18EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 1.05% Lower at 4083.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
04:15aENI S P A  : Versalis and Saipem together to produce sustainable bioethanol Sign..
PU
04:11aSIEMENS  : raises growth target with digital drive
RE
04:00aGas infrastructure across Europe leaking planet-warming methane - video foota..
RE
03:59aAIRBUS  : European Aviation Regulator Asks Airlines to Enhance Checks on Stored ..
MT
03:28aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE  : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03:24aDEUTSCHE POST AG  : Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
03:22aSIEMENS  : Boosts Five-Year Revenue Growth Target, Plans $3.6 Billion Share Buyb..
MT
More news
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
SAFRAN 126.16 Real-time Quote.1.82%
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A. 64.51 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.75%
ADYEN N.V. 1942 Real-time Quote.1.54%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 57.925 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.41%
BMW AG 92.595 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.34%
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 24.61 Real-time Quote.-0.14%
PROSUS N.V. 81.72 Real-time Quote.-0.63%
SIEMENS AG 135.23 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.19%
LINDE PLC 284.76 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
Heatmap :