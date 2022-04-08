Log in
  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  04/08 03:54:16 am EDT
3863.38 PTS   +1.61%
03:32aEUROPE : Strong open puts European shares on course for weekly gains
RE
04/07EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.59% Lower at 3802.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/07Analysis-Guns and power: Positioning for new era in European stocks
RE
Summary 
Summary

Strong open puts European shares on course for weekly gains

04/08/2022 | 03:32am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares jumped 1.2% in early trade on Friday, erasing losses for the week, while investors look to the first round of French presidential elections over the weekend with incumbent Emmanuel Macron's win no longer a foregone conclusion.

Financials and auto stocks led gains with all major sectors in positive territory. The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which was down on the week until Thursday's close, is now set to end at about 0.4% higher.

Topping the index was Banco BPM's 10.7% surge, after French bank Credit Agricole said it has bought a 9.2% stake in Italy's third-largest bank.

In Sunday's first round presidential election vote in France, centre-left Macron is seen winning, but far-right rival Marine Le Pen has surged in polls in recent weeks, leaving her victory within the margins of error.

France's CAC 40 index rose 1.4%, but is down more than 2% this week - the most among European peers - on election uncertainty.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. 0.76% 9.96 Real-time Quote.-21.22%
EURO STOXX 50 1.56% 3861.41 Delayed Quote.-11.02%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 1.29% 1044.68 Delayed Quote.-5.98%
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings EURO STOXX 50
SAFRAN 103.7 Real-time Quote.2.96%
VINCI 89.5 Real-time Quote.2.83%
ASML HOLDING N.V. 582.8 Real-time Quote.2.71%
BNP PARIBAS 47.785 Real-time Quote.2.63%
ENI S.P.A. 13.573 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.35%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 8411 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.58%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 16.993 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.25%
Heatmap :