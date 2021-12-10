Log in
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 12/10 09:52:09 am
4195.95 PTS   -0.29%
Tech stocks drag European shares ahead of U.S. inflation data

12/10/2021 | 03:42am EST
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday as nervousness around rising COVID-19 infections and U.S. inflation reading due later in the day kept sentiment in check.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.4% as of 0824 GMT, tracking broader risk-off moves in global equities.

Tech stocks led losses with a 1% drag. Food delivery companies Deliveroo and Just Eat Takeaway slipped more than 1% each, adding to losses in the past week on worries that a European Commission ruling on gig economy drivers would hurt profits.

Investor focus is on the U.S consumer price print for November due at 0830 EST for hints on the case for a faster Federal Reserve taper and interest rate hikes.

Daimler Truck opened at 28 euros ($31.62) per share after its market debut on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Daimler AG plunged 17.4% in early trade.

Shares of Bayer rose 1.6% after the chemical giant won a second straight verdict in a Roundup cancer case.

Tobacco group Swedish Match jumped 6.0% after the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. Democrats dropped a proposed vaping tax that would have taxed e-cigarettes like regular ones.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG 1.23% 46.365 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
DAIMLER AG -16.57% 71.86 Delayed Quote.49.13%
DELIVEROO PLC -1.64% 233.2 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.34% 4193.69 Delayed Quote.19.15%
S&P 500 -0.72% 4667.45 Delayed Quote.25.16%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.33% 1070.42 Delayed Quote.22.20%
SWEDISH MATCH AB 6.63% 70.44 Delayed Quote.3.57%
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
BAYER AG 46.425 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.40%
INDITEX 28.58 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.06%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 53.885 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.70%
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 30.225 Real-time Quote.0.60%
MUNICH RE 249.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.28%
ASML HOLDING N.V. 684.5 Real-time Quote.-0.94%
SAFRAN 104.9 Real-time Quote.-1.00%
PROSUS N.V. 72.25 Real-time Quote.-1.42%
ENGIE 12.792 Real-time Quote.-2.84%
DAIMLER AG 71.905 Real-time Estimate Quote.-16.56%
