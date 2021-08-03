Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Tech stocks weigh on European shares, BP jumps on dividend boost

08/03/2021 | 03:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - Declines in technology stocks and worries over the global spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus kept European stocks under pressure on Tuesday, despite encouraging earnings update from companies, including oil major BP and carmaker Stellantis.

By 0710 GMT, the region-wide STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1% after hitting a record high in the previous session. Asian stocks were also mostly lower as the Delta variant spread in key markets.

Chinese officials took aim at video game producers once again, knocking shares of Dutch firm Prosus, which has a stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent, by 5.0%.

Tech stocks were the biggest drag after German chipmaker Infineon Technologies fell 4.7% as it said it was battling extreme tightness in its markets.

Oil major BP rose 3.5% as it lifted its dividend and ramped up share buybacks after second-quarter profit rose to $2.8 billion.

Carmaker Stellantis climbed up 3.9% after it raised its full-year target on its adjusted operating profit margin.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 2.86% 298.6485 Delayed Quote.13.72%
EURO STOXX 50 0.09% 4121.91 Delayed Quote.15.11%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG -0.15% 33.4 Delayed Quote.6.44%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.14% 72.96 Delayed Quote.45.28%
STELLANTIS N.V. 4.41% 17.092 Real-time Quote.0.00%
STELLANTIS N.V. 4.70% 17.164 Delayed Quote.11.66%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.30% 1042.98 Delayed Quote.17.52%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.84% 475 End-of-day quote.-15.78%
WTI -0.04% 71.33 Delayed Quote.52.09%
All news about EURO STOXX 50
03:28aEUROPE : Tech stocks weigh on European shares, BP jumps on dividend boost
RE
08/02EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.67% Higher at 4116.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/02EUROPE : M&A rush, strong earnings see European stocks close at new highs
RE
08/02STOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourse Track Higher Midday in Earnings Season
MT
08/01DGAP-ADHOC : Allianz SE: Reassessment of risks relating to Structured Alpha Fund..
DJ
07/30EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Month 0.62% Higher at 4089.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/30Eurostoxx 50 : European shares slip but log sixth straight month of gains
RE
07/30STOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourses Track Lower Midday on Pandemic, Risk-Off Moo..
MT
07/29EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.33% Higher at 4116.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/29Eurostoxx 50 : European stocks close at new highs on earnings lift
RE
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
03:37aTotalEnergies Advances Phase 4 of Mero Oilfield Project Offshore Brazil
MT
03:27aTOTALENERGIES : Start Fourth Phase Of Offshore Project In Brazil
MT
03:09aBMW : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
02:58aBMW : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
02:47aVONOVIA : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
02:39aAXA : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
02:32aEnel to Acquire Hydro Plants Portfolio Through ERG Hydro Takeover
DJ
More news
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
TOTALENERGIES SE 37.32 Real-time Quote.1.72%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 166.8 Real-time Quote.1.71%
ENGIE 11.516 Real-time Quote.1.50%
BNP PARIBAS 51.59 Real-time Quote.1.26%
MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT 231.175 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.21%
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A. 56.01 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.46%
ASML HOLDING N.V. 642.5 Real-time Quote.-1.56%
LINDE PLC 300.22 Delayed Quote.-2.33%
BMW AG 82.08 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.32%
PROSUS N.V. 71.99 Real-time Quote.-5.10%
Heatmap :