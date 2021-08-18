Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Travel, defensive stocks keep European shares steady

08/18/2021 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks held steady on Wednesday as investors favoured real estate and healthcare stocks over economically sensitive sectors, on rising concerns over a spike in global COVID-19 cases.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched down 0.02%, with automakers and miners falling the most.

Sectors considered more stable during times of economic uncertainty, such as healthcare and real estate rose, while travel and leisure stocks clawed back some losses from earlier this week.

UK shares initially found some relief after data showed British inflation fell to the Bank of England's 2% target last month in an unexpectedly sharp slowdown.

However, UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.2% and the FTSE 250 mid-cap index inched up 0.3%.

After opening nearly flat, the German DAX and France's CAC 40 fell more than 0.2%.

"Inflation stepped off the accelerator in July, but this doesn't mean we're set for a gentle ride," said Sarah Coles, personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"The underlying pressure on prices, particularly from soaring petrol and second-hand car prices, means it's set to pick up speed again soon, and may well hit 4% by the end of the year."

A much stronger-than-expected earnings season and improving economic data in Europe pushed the benchmark STOXX 600 to its longest winning streak in over decade last week. However, pandemic-related worries and uncertainty around central bank actions stalled those gains.

Investors will keep an eye out for the U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes from the its July policy meeting later in the day, for hints on when it will start tapering its massive asset purchases programme.

Danish brewer Carlsberg rose 2.5% after it raised its full-year earnings outlook and said beer volumes in key markets China and Russia had risen to "well above" pre-pandemic levels.

Swiss medical device maker Alcon jumped 9% after it lifted its full-year earnings forecast, while online pharmacy chain Zur Rose fell 6.6% after disappointing first-half results.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shounak Dasgupta)

By Sruthi Shankar


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALCON INC. 9.70% 70.66 Delayed Quote.9.72%
CAC 40 -0.31% 6798.41 Real-time Quote.23.19%
DAX -0.21% 15891.35 Delayed Quote.16.06%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.29% 4184.54 Delayed Quote.18.29%
FTSE 100 -0.35% 7155.55 Delayed Quote.10.73%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.07% 1061.21 Delayed Quote.20.65%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.02% 73.505 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
All news about EURO STOXX 50
04:20aEUROPE : Travel, defensive stocks keep European shares steady
RE
08/17EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.14% Lower at 4196.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/17STOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourses Wobble Midday After Morning Slump
MT
08/16EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.64% Lower at 4202.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/16EUROPE : European stocks snap 10-day rally as China data drags
RE
08/16STOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourses Decline Midday, May Snap 10-Day Winning Stre..
MT
08/13EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 1.32% Higher at 4229.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/13STOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourses Grind Higher Midday; Frankfurt Crosses Miles..
MT
08/13DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX : European Fixed Income Update
MT
08/12EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.48% Higher at 4226.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
04:14aPROSUS N : Brazilian start-up Kovi raises $100 million in new investment round
PU
02:43aING GROEP N.V. : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
02:24aVOLKSWAGEN : Researchers believe quantum computers could tackle challenges that ..
PU
01:40aENEL : Jefferies downgrades from Neutral to Sell rating
MD
08/17KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class A..
BU
08/17THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
08/17GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the..
BU
More news
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
PROSUS N.V. 71.45 Real-time Quote.1.08%
VONOVIA SE 60.01 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.89%
AIR LIQUIDE 150.46 Real-time Quote.0.74%
PERNOD RICARD 185.55 Real-time Quote.0.65%
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. 37.97 Real-time Quote.0.45%
ING GROEP N.V. 11.436 Real-time Quote.-0.95%
KERING 736.8 Real-time Quote.-1.02%
ADIDAS AG 308.475 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.03%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 198.23 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.03%
DAIMLER AG 72.005 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.04%
Heatmap :