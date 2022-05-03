Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Delayed Switzerland  -  05/03 11:50:00 am EDT
3761.19 PTS   +0.77%
After hours
-0.23%
3752.65 PTS
12:21pEUROPE : Upbeat earnings, banks lift European shares
RE
10:40aWall Street struggles for direction as Fed decision looms
RE
09:10aEuropean Stocks Mostly Higher Midday Ahead of Key Rate Decisions
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Upbeat earnings, banks lift European shares

05/03/2022 | 12:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks rose on Tuesday after a string of upbeat earnings, while banking shares gained as government bond yields hit fresh highs in anticipation of quicker interest rate hikes by global central banks to tackle surging inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.5%, rebounding from a "flash crash" in the previous session caused by a single sell order trade by Citigroup Inc.

Oil & gas jumped 4.1% to lead gains among European sectors, boosted by BP, which rose 5.8%, as a strong operational performance driven by high oil and gas prices helped the British energy company increase share buybacks.

Economically sensitive sectors such as banks and automakers advanced about 2% each, leading gains early on Tuesday as German 10-year bond yields hit 1% for the first time since June 2015. [GVD/EUR]

Overnight, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit 3% for the first time since December 2018 ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, when policymakers are expected to hike rate by 50 basis points to contain soaring prices. [US/]

European stocks had a rough April, when worries about aggressive monetary policy tightening, China's COVID lockdown and the Ukraine war stoked concerns about a sharp global economic slowdown.

"The narrative so far this year has very much been inflation and interest rate driven. What the markets are trying to assess now is a slowdown in global growth and what impact that has on monetary policy going forward," said Dan Boardman-Weston, chief executive officer at BRI Wealth Management.

Data showed euro zone producer prices surged more than expected in March as energy prices more than doubled year-on-year, while unemployment hit a new record low.

Jack Allen-Reynolds, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics said supply problems faced by euro-zone companies have eased a little this year, but remain intense. "This will continue to weigh on production and keep inflation high."

French bank BNP Paribas jumped 5.2% as it posted a better-than-expected 19% rise in net income as trading boomed and reaffirmed its medium-term profitability targets.

Nearly half of the STOXX 600 companies have reported first-quarter results so far, and 71% of those have topped analysts' earnings estimates, as per Refinitiv IBES data, with the biggest beats coming from energy and materials sectors.

German chemicals maker Covestro slid 4.9% after it warned COVID-19 lockdowns in China will significantly affect business in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Sriraj Kalluvila and Barbara Lewis)

By Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS 5.15% 51.32 Real-time Quote.-19.69%
CITIGROUP INC. 3.90% 50.59 Delayed Quote.-19.34%
COVESTRO AG -4.85% 39.4 Delayed Quote.-23.60%
EURO STOXX 50 0.77% 3761.19 Delayed Quote.-13.17%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.85% 105.387 Delayed Quote.37.82%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.57% 1016.78 Delayed Quote.-7.98%
WTI -2.64% 103.195 Delayed Quote.37.91%
All news about EURO STOXX 50
12:21pEUROPE : Upbeat earnings, banks lift European shares
RE
10:40aWall Street struggles for direction as Fed decision looms
RE
09:10aEuropean Stocks Mostly Higher Midday Ahead of Key Rate Decisions
MT
06:18aDuPont flags slow sales volumes in Q2 as global supply chain issues bite
RE
06:06aDuPont profit falls on cost inflation pressures
RE
05/02European Bourses Track Lower Midday Following Mixed Eurozone Economic Data
MT
04/29European Bourses Track Higher Midday on Earnings Season Results
MT
04/28EUROPE : Strong earnings spur rally across European stocks
RE
04/28European Bourses Track Higher in Global Rally, Earnings Season Outlook
MT
04/27EUROPE : U.S., European shares advance as euro dives to lowest since 2017
RE
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
11:48aLVMH : Share transactions disclosure
GL
11:47aLVMH : Share transactions disclosure
AQ
11:38aSAP Eyes Sale of $1 Billion Litmos Software Business
MT
11:16aConsistency and Steady Improvements for Tony Stewart Racing's Dodge Power Brokers Funny..
AQ
11:14aEXTENSION OF APPROVAL TO LEAP-1A TES : first test bench certified
AQ
10:45aENI S P A : Rovuma Basin and Government of Cabo Delgado sign a cooperation agreement for t..
PU
10:25aDEUTSCHE POST AG : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Rankings EURO STOXX 50
BNP PARIBAS 51.32 Real-time Quote.5.15%
TOTALENERGIES SE 48.8 Real-time Quote.3.87%
STELLANTIS N.V. 13.014 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.37%
ENI S.P.A. 13.545 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.61%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 79.655 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.60%
ADIDAS AG 191.94 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.15%
SAP SE 95.395 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.16%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 131 Real-time Quote.-1.46%
L'ORÉAL 333.5 Real-time Quote.-1.94%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1129 Real-time Quote.-2.08%
Heatmap :