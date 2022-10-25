Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. EURO STOXX 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:58 2022-10-25 am EDT
3542.82 PTS   +0.43%
03:28aUpbeat earnings lift European stocks
RE
10/24Dollar absorbs suspected yen intervention, China data mixed
RE
10/21European shares drop as inflation, slowdown fears grip markets
RE
Summary 
Summary

Upbeat earnings lift European stocks

10/25/2022 | 03:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks rose on Tuesday after a slew of better-than-expected earnings reports helped offset worries about fast rising interest rates and a slowing euro zone economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5% by 0717 GMT, with media and technology stocks countering losses in chemical firms.

SAP gained 3.9% after the German business software maker reported faster-than-expected revenue growth for the third quarter, while Logitech International rose 4.8% after the computer peripherals maker reaffirmed its full-year forecast.

UBS climbed 3.5% after the Swiss bank beat market expectations for quarterly profit due to a rise in new money inflows.

Among decliners, German chemicals maker Covestro fell 1.9% after it cut its 2022 earnings outlook for the third time this year, blaming high gas and raw material prices amid the deepening European energy crisis.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COVESTRO AG -2.02% 35.03 Delayed Quote.-34.13%
EURO STOXX 50 0.32% 3539.05 Delayed Quote.-19.12%
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. 4.81% 47.6 Delayed Quote.-40.82%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.24% 928.13 Delayed Quote.-16.85%
