Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Delayed Quote. Delayed Switzerland - 06/24 11:50:00 am
4122.43 PTS   +1.14%
After hours
0.10%
4126.66 PTS
02:44pEUROPE : Wall Street indexes set record highs, European shares rise
RE
12:35pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.14% Higher at 4122.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:38aSTOXX EUROPE 600  : European Bourses Track Higher Midday, Led by Bank and Technology Shares
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street indexes set record highs, European shares rise

06/24/2021 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London

WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes set fresh records on Thursday and European shares closed near all-time highs, fueled by supportive U.S. jobless claims data and an apparent breakthrough in infrastructure spending talks in Washington.

President Joe Biden on Thursday embraced a bipartisan Senate deal to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on infrastructure projects, building roads, bridges and highways in an expanded effort to stimulate the economy.

The U.S. dollar gained, while sterling fell after the Bank of England kept its stimulus program unchanged and left its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at record highs and extended gains, boosted by shares of Tesla and other top-shelf technology firms and jobless claims data that bolstered investor hopes of a steady labor market recovery.

Around 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 352.04 points, or 1.04%, to 34,226.28, the S&P 500 gained 28.53 points, or 0.67%, to 4,270.37 and the Nasdaq Composite added 105.79 points, or 0.74%, to 14,377.52.[.N]

"Jobless claims numbers came in a little high but looking week to week they're still moving in the right direction," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*TRADE Financial.

The data is "another proof point that the economy is coming back to life, albeit maybe in a slightly bumpier fashion than some anticipated at this stage," he said.

The MSCI world equity index rose 0.51%, nosing toward record highs hit earlier in June.

In Europe, the STOXX 600 gained 0.87%, ending near an all-time high set earlier this month after news that German business morale hit its highest in 2-1/2 years.

Britain's FTSE 100 share index rose 0.51% after the Bank of England kept the size of its stimulus program unchanged and left its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 0.1%, as expected.

In Asia, markets made smaller gains. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.36%, recovering from a one-month trough touched earlier this week, while Japan's Nikkei was unchanged.

Stock markets have whipsawed over the last week, feeling the after-effects of a surprise projection for Federal Reserve rate increases as soon as 2023, which knocked stocks, boosted the dollar and led to the flattening of the U.S. bond yield curve.

Investors are now pricing the first full U.S. interest rate rise for February 2023, compared with December 2022 previously.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to 1.4851%, continuing to hover below 1.5%, while government bond yields in the euro zone drifted lower, reversing early gains.

"Until bond yields break out in a sustainable fashion, in either direction, it remains very hard to determine which direction stocks are headed in over the near term," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note. "Much continues to hinge on the upcoming growth data."

Yields initially edged higher after Germany's Ifo institute said its business climate index hit its highest level since November 2018 on surging corporate optimism about the second half of the year in Europe's largest economy. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a June reading of 100.6.

It followed the release on Wednesday of strong European manufacturing data. ISM manufacturing and U.S. non-farm payrolls data are due next week.

The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of six other currencies in choppy trading. It remained well below last week's two-month high as traders navigated conflicting signals from Fed officials on the timing of a withdrawal of monetary stimulus.

On Wednesday, two Fed officials said a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated, just a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell played down rising price pressures.

The euro was up 0.03% against the dollar. The greenback eased against the Japanese yen but held near a 15-month high of 111.11 touched earlier in the session.

The BoE's decision on Thursday was largely anticipated by economists polled by Reuters who expect the central bank will wait to see if a post-lockdown jump in inflation proves transitory and whether unemployment rises when the government scales back its job-protection scheme.

The British pound shed 0.21% against the dollar.

Oil prices were up, hovering near the previous session's three-year highs set amid drawdowns in U.S. inventories and accelerating German economic activity. [O/R]

U.S. crude recently rose 0.18% to $73.21 per barrel and Brent was at $75.41, up 0.29% on the day.

Spot gold dropped 0.1% to $1,776.97 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.23% to $1,775.60 an ounce.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Additional reporting by Herb Lash in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Chris Prentice and Tom Arnold


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.39% 0.54417 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.14% 0.63557 Delayed Quote.0.46%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.15% 0.75831 Delayed Quote.-1.81%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.25% 1.16791 Delayed Quote.4.43%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.24% 1.3932 Delayed Quote.2.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.13% 0.582615 Delayed Quote.1.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.12% 0.680485 Delayed Quote.5.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.8113 Delayed Quote.3.44%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.03% 34222.39 Delayed Quote.10.68%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.25% 0.8561 Delayed Quote.-4.22%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.01% 1.19294 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
EURO STOXX 50 1.14% 4122.43 Delayed Quote.14.73%
FTSE 100 0.51% 7109.97 Delayed Quote.9.50%
GOLD 0.03% 1777.219 Delayed Quote.-6.35%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.32% 0.009692 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.01% 0.011303 Delayed Quote.0.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.01% 0.013487 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.13% 152.88 Delayed Quote.18.21%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.44% 75.61 Delayed Quote.44.55%
MSCI WORLD -0.10% 2998.003 Real-time Quote.11.56%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.76% 14381.243497 Delayed Quote.10.59%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.33% 0.70654 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
NIKKEI 225 0.00% 28875.23 Real-time Quote.5.21%
S&P 500 0.68% 4270.73 Delayed Quote.12.93%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.90% 1022.2 Delayed Quote.15.18%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.22% 0.717721 Delayed Quote.-1.97%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.01% 0.838265 Delayed Quote.2.32%
WTI 0.26% 73.342 Delayed Quote.51.13%
All news about EURO STOXX 50
02:44pEUROPE : Wall Street indexes set record highs, European shares rise
RE
12:35pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.14% Higher at 4122.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:38aSTOXX EUROPE 600  : European Bourses Track Higher Midday, Led by Bank and Techno..
MT
06:41aDOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX  : European Fixed Income Update
MT
06/23EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.14% Lower at 4075.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/23PRESS RELEASE : Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche ..
DJ
06/22EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.26% Higher at 4123.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/22EUROPE : European shares propped up by commodities, Powell speech in focus
RE
06/22STOXX EUROPE 600  : European Bourses Mixed Midday as Oil and Property Issues Str..
MT
06/22Stocks recover from 4-week lows as focus switches back to post-pandemic growt..
RE
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
02:36pESSILORLUXOTTICA  : considers suing GrandVision over 7 bln euro deal -source
RE
02:04pAIRBUS  : U.S. trade nominee urges 'robust monitoring' of aircraft subsidy truce..
RE
01:47pDANONE  : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
01:10pBASF SE  : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
12:27pBNP PARIBAS  : At the Movin'On Summit, BNP Paribas co-constructs tomorrow's mobi..
PU
12:16pAIRBUS  : USTR nominee White calls for 'robust monitoring' of U.S.-EU truce on a..
RE
12:09pDAIMLER  : Highly exclusive 13th special edition boat from Mercedes-AMG and Ciga..
PU
More news
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
ADYEN N.V. 2021 Real-time Quote.5.67%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 3.366 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.76%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 166.75 Real-time Quote.2.65%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 2.371 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.37%
L'ORÉAL 390.15 Real-time Quote.2.28%
PROSUS N.V. 81.78 Real-time Quote.-0.56%
SIEMENS AG 135.62 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.91%
Heatmap :