(Reuters) - European shares kicked off the week higher on Monday, rebounding from steep losses in the previous session, while investors weighed the implications of President Joe Biden's exit from the U.S. presidential election race.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained nearly 0.6% by 0716 GMT, after logging its biggest weekly fall of 2024 on Friday.

Most sectoral indexes traded higher, with construction and materials, up 0.8%, among top performers. Belimo jumped 12.5% after the Swiss heating and ventilation solutions maker raised its sales forecast.

Investors assessed the impact of President Biden abandoning his reelection bid on Sunday while he endorsed fellow Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris as his party's candidate.

Ryanair tanked 12.3% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 index, after the budget airline reported a 46% drop in quarterly profit, missing estimates.

The stock dragged the travel and leisure sub-index down 0.9%.

Rentokil Initial gained 11.8% after Sunday Times reported that Former BT chief Philip Jansen is in talks to buy the British pest-control firm.

