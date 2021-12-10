Biden 'deeply troubled' by reports of Kellogg replacing striking workers

"Permanently replacing striking workers is an existential attack on the union and its members' jobs and livelihoods. I have long opposed permanent striker replacements and I strongly support legislation that would ban that practice," Biden said in a statement.

Kellogg said on Tuesday a majority of its U.S. cereal plant workers had voted against a new five-year contract, forcing it to hire permanent replacements as employees extend a strike that started more than two months ago.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chris Reese)