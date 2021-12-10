Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Euro STOXX Insurance
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO STOXX INSURANCE
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Biden 'deeply troubled' by reports of Kellogg replacing striking workers

12/10/2021 | 04:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers closing remarks at the State Department's virtual Summit for Democracy from the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he was "deeply troubled" by reports that Kellogg Co planned to hire permanent replacements for striking unionized employees.

"Permanently replacing striking workers is an existential attack on the union and its members' jobs and livelihoods. I have long opposed permanent striker replacements and I strongly support legislation that would ban that practice," Biden said in a statement.

Kellogg said on Tuesday a majority of its U.S. cereal plant workers had voted against a new five-year contract, forcing it to hire permanent replacements as employees extend a strike that started more than two months ago.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO STOXX INSURANCE
04:26pBiden 'deeply troubled' by reports of Kellogg replacing striking workers
RE
12/07Kellogg to permanently replace striking employees as workers reject new contract
RE
12/03Kellogg reaches tentative deal with union after 2 months of strike
RE
11/24Kellogg Says Co Agreed To Meet With Union Next Week On Nov 30-Dec 1
RE
11/15Where's the wasabi? 7-Eleven is sued over snack mix
RE
11/11Kellogg says union did not allow vote on U.S. cereal plant workers' contract
RE
10/18'ENOUGH'S ENOUGH' : tight U.S. job market triggers strikes for more pay
RE
More news
Chart EURO STOXX INSURANCE
Duration : Period :
Euro STOXX Insurance Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart