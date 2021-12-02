Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Euro STOXX Insurance
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO STOXX INSURANCE
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Kellogg, union reaches tentative deal after two months of strike

12/02/2021 | 01:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co has reached an agreement with the union on a new five-year contract for its employees at a few breakfast cereal plants in the United States, it said on Thursday, almost two months after workers went on a strike.

The tentative agreement, reached after multiple talks with the union, includes wage increases and benefits for all employees and "defined path" to legacy wages and benefits for temporary workers, the company said.

The union expects employees to vote on the latest tentative agreement on Dec. 5, Kellogg said.

Employees at Kellogg's cereal plants went on strike on Oct. 5 after their contracts expired, as negotiations over payment and benefits stalled due to differences between the company and about 1,400 union members.

Kellogg had hired permanent replacements for some of its plant workers who were on strike, after the union rejected a revised offer from the company earlier last month.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO STOXX INSURANCE
01:28aKellogg, union reaches tentative deal after two months of strike
RE
11/24Kellogg Says Co Agreed To Meet With Union Next Week On Nov 30-Dec 1
RE
11/15Where's the wasabi? 7-Eleven is sued over snack mix
RE
11/11Kellogg says union did not allow vote on U.S. cereal plant workers' contract
RE
10/18'ENOUGH'S ENOUGH' : tight U.S. job market triggers strikes for more pay
RE
More news
Chart EURO STOXX INSURANCE
Duration : Period :
Euro STOXX Insurance Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart