Kellogg, union reaches tentative deal after two months of strike

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co has reached an agreement
with the union on a new five-year contract for its employees at
a few breakfast cereal plants in the United States, it said on
Thursday, almost two months after workers went on a strike.
The tentative agreement, reached after multiple talks with
the union, includes wage increases and benefits for all
employees and "defined path" to legacy wages and benefits for
temporary workers, the company said.
The union expects employees to vote on the latest tentative
agreement on Dec. 5, Kellogg said.
Employees at Kellogg's cereal plants went on strike on Oct.
5 after their contracts expired, as negotiations over payment
and benefits stalled due to differences between the company and
about 1,400 union members.
Kellogg had hired permanent replacements for some of its
plant workers who were on strike, after the union rejected a
revised offer from the company earlier last month.
