  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. FRANCE CAC MID & SMALL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CACMS   QS0010989133

FRANCE CAC MID & SMALL

(CACMS)
News 
Summary

Cambodia to host summit of ASEAN foreign ministers from Feb 16

01/29/2022 | 04:23am EST
Flags outside ASEAN secretariat building ahead of the summit in Jakarta

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will meet next month to discuss humanitarian aid for Myanmar, the current chair of the grouping, Cambodia, said on Saturday.

Cambodia's foreign minister, and ASEAN special envoy, Prak Sokhonn, is a preparing for his first visit to Myanmar, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"His priorities are to implement the five-point consensus which was agreed unanimously and will be discussed during the upcoming ASEAN foreign ministers' retreat," it said, adding that the event was scheduled for Feb. 16 and 17.

Last year's military overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in Myanmar has been a setback for ASEAN and its efforts to present itself as a credible and integrated bloc.

The grouping made a surprise move in barring the military junta from key meetings over its failure to honour a five-point ASEAN "consensus" that included ceasing hostilities and allowing dialogue.

This month, Cambodia said the foreign ministers' meeting, the first during its chairmanship of the 10-nation bloc, had been postponed because some ministers had expressed difficulties in attending.

(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
04:23aCambodia to host summit of ASEAN foreign ministers from Feb 16
RE
01/18Thailand expects high-speed rail with China to begin service in 2026
RE
01/17Discord over Myanmar as ASEAN postpones year's first meeting
RE
01/16Philippines says 'indispensable' Suu Kyi must be involved in Myanmar peace process
RE
01/14Myanmar believes new ASEAN chair will rule with fairness - spokesman
RE
01/13Concern in ASEAN over Cambodia PM's Myanmar visit, Malaysia minister says
RE
01/13Concern in ASEAN over Cambodia PM's Myanmar visit, Malaysia minister says
RE
01/12Cambodia shelves first ASEAN meeting over attendance 'difficulties'
RE
01/10Delivery Hero sells part of its stake in Rappi
RE
01/06(OFFICIAL)--Data analytics firm Qlik confidentially files for U.S. IPO (Jan. 6)
RE
01/28CASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : Group communication
PU
01/28SIGNAUX GIROD : Mise à disposition du rapport annuel 2020/2021
PU
01/28DERICHEBOURG : Minutes of the shareholders' combined general meeting
PU
01/28ID LOGISTICS : completes the acquisition of Colisweb
PU
01/28JCDECAUX : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/28BIGBEN : Report of the Combined General Meeting of 28 January 2022
AQ
01/28SSM : Visit of the Prime Minister of Mongolia and the CEO of Rio Tinto on Oyu Tolgoi site
PU
FRANCE CAC MID & SMALL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
GUILLEMOT CORPORATION 16.38 Real-time Quote.16.50%
JCDECAUX SA 24.24 Real-time Quote.13.38%
CIBOX INTER@CTIVE 0.1248 Real-time Quote.10.44%
KORIAN 20.76 Real-time Quote.8.98%
ORPEA 41.88 Real-time Quote.5.92%
GROUPE FLO 16.02 Real-time Quote.-7.93%
CGG 0.7604 Real-time Quote.-8.50%
PIXIUM VISION 0.71 Real-time Quote.-9.09%
GROUPE LDLC 43.25 Real-time Quote.-10.46%
GECI INTERNATIONAL 0.0094 Real-time Quote.-13.76%