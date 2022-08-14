Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. FRANCE CAC MID & SMALL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CACMS   QS0010989133

FRANCE CAC MID & SMALL

(CACMS)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-08-12 pm EDT
14049.94 PTS   -0.14%
04:28aTropical depression Mulan triggers flash floods at Thai-Myanmar border towns
RE
08/10SARS-related coronaviruses infect around 66,000 people a year in SE Asia - study
RE
07/15EU, Southeast Asia to hold first full summit amid security fears
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Tropical depression Mulan triggers flash floods at Thai-Myanmar border towns

08/14/2022 | 04:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Heavy rains from Tropical depression Mulan caused flash floods on Saturday, with towns at the Thai-Myanmar border submerged after rising water levels breached an earthen dam in Myanmar's Shan State, local media reported.

The flood water, which had mostly receded on Sunday, inundated more than 2,000 households in Mae Sai township in Thailand's northern Chiang Rai province as well as Myanmar's Tachilek border town, local media Thai PBS reported.

A Thai official said an earthen dam located 37 kilometers north of the border was breached since Friday causing waters of the Sai river to rise rapidly and triggering the flood.

"The dike along the river that used to keep water levels under control were breached and water overflowed into the streets and people's homes," Narongphol Kid-arn, the mayor of Mae Sai, said.

"In some parts, the water was at waist and chest levels," he said.

Thai PBS footage show relief personnel wading through flooded streets to distribute food to people stranded in their homes in Mae Sai. There were no reports of casualties.

Separately, Thailand's National Water Command Centre on Saturday issued a warning that heavy rain in Laos could cause water levels in the Mekong River to rise by up to two meters between Aug. 14 - 18.

(Reporting by Juarawee Kittisilpa and Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
All news about FRANCE CAC MID & SMALL
04:28aTropical depression Mulan triggers flash floods at Thai-Myanmar border towns
RE
08/10SARS-related coronaviruses infect around 66,000 people a year in SE Asia - study
RE
07/15EU, Southeast Asia to hold first full summit amid security fears
RE
07/14U.S., Mexico announce resolution to Panasonic plant labor dispute -USTR
RE
05/30Asia's synthetic drug trade booms, with record meth seizures
RE
05/23EXCLUSIVE : Four EU countries call for use of Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine
RE
05/16Laos may face 'gaps' in gasoline supply as prices soar, major supplier says
RE
05/12Asian economic powers warn of risks from war, monetary policy normalisation
RE
04/20Carrefour confident on turnaround after Brazil sales boost
RE
04/07U.S. schools pull more than 1,000 book titles in 'unparalleled' censorship bid, report ..
RE
More news
News of the index components FRANCE CAC MID & SMALL
08/12Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
08/12TIKEHAU CAPITAL : Inside Information / Other news releases
PU
08/12ROTHSCHILD : Disclosure of transactions in own shares
PU
08/12DASSAULT AVIATION : Air show. Air festival in Alpe d'Huez
PU
08/12BIGBEN INTERACTIVE : Document AMF CP. 2022E857156
PU
08/12MAISONS DU MONDE : Document AMF CP. 2022E857155
PU
08/12ALD : H1 2022 Financial Report
PU
More news
Chart FRANCE CAC MID & SMALL
Duration : Period :
FRANCE CAC MID & SMALL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Rankings FRANCE CAC MID & SMALL
GENOMIC VISION 0.089 Real-time Quote.21.92%
GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S.A. 3.47 Real-time Quote.11.22%
LATÉCOÈRE 0.3895 Real-time Quote.8.50%
ABIVAX 9.01 Real-time Quote.8.16%
GROUPE FLO 13.8 Real-time Quote.6.15%
BIOMÉRIEUX 102.15 Real-time Quote.-3.50%
PIXIUM VISION 0.245 Real-time Quote.-3.54%
MCPHY ENERGY 14.5 Real-time Quote.-3.75%
GENFIT 4.46 Real-time Quote.-4.99%
ITESOFT 3.67 Real-time Quote.-7.32%