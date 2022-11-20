Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. FRANCE CAC MID & SMALL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CACMS   QS0010989133

FRANCE CAC MID & SMALL

(CACMS)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-11-18 pm EST
13220.61 PTS   +0.82%
12:57aUS VP Harris announces $20 million new clean energy funding for Mekong region
RE
11/11Biden in Cambodia as global leaders join Southeast Asian summit
RE
11/11For East Timor president, ASEAN membership a lifelong dream
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

US VP Harris announces $20 million new clean energy funding for Mekong region

11/20/2022 | 12:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: APEC summit in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - U.S Vice President Kamala Harris announced $20 million in new funding for clean energy projects in the Mekong region, during the last day of her tour of Thailand on Sunday following a regional summit.

She spoke to civil society and business leaders in Bangkok after the close of a meeting of the 21-member APEC bloc a day earlier.

"Bold climate action is not only necessary to protect the people of our planet and our natural resources, but it is also powerful driver of economic growth," she said.

In an earlier news release, she said the administration would request funding from Congress for the Japan-U.S.-Mekong Power Partnership (JUMPP), through which the two countries partner with regional nations to promote sustainable energy.

"In particular we know that the climate crisis presents a real threat to the communities who depend on the Mekong River. In Thailand, in Vietnam, Laos."

(Reporting by Poppy McPherson; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Poppy McPherson


© Reuters 2022
All news about FRANCE CAC MID & SMALL
12:57aUS VP Harris announces $20 million new clean energy funding for Mekong region
RE
11/11Biden in Cambodia as global leaders join Southeast Asian summit
RE
11/11For East Timor president, ASEAN membership a lifelong dream
RE
11/10ASEAN leaders call for timeline on Myanmar peace
RE
09/20China signs MOUs with Kazakhstan, Laos central banks on RMB clearing arrangement
RE
08/14Tropical depression Mulan triggers flash floods at Thai-Myanmar border towns
RE
08/10SARS-related coronaviruses infect around 66,000 people a year in SE Asia - study
RE
07/15EU, Southeast Asia to hold first full summit amid security fears
RE
07/14U.S., Mexico announce resolution to Panasonic plant labor dispute -USTR
RE
05/30Asia's synthetic drug trade booms, with record meth seizures
RE
More news
News of the index components FRANCE CAC MID & SMALL
11/18TotalEnergies EP Gabon Announces Production Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
11/18Rexel : Document AMF CP. 2022E872530
PU
11/18Elior : Document AMF CP. 2022E872529
PU
11/18Maisons Du Monde : Document AMF CP. 2022E872507
PU
11/18Totalenergies Ep Gabon : Communiqué des résultats du 3e trimestre 2022 (EN)
PU
11/18Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2022E872567
PU
11/18Eutelsat Communications : Document AMF CP. 2022E871939ANN
PU
More news
Chart FRANCE CAC MID & SMALL
Duration : Period :
FRANCE CAC MID & SMALL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Rankings
LYSOGENE 0.76 Real-time Quote.58.33%
AMPLITUDE SURGICAL 3.07 Real-time Quote.4.42%
MICROPOLE 0.94 Real-time Quote.4.33%
METABOLIC EXPLORER 1.643 Real-time Quote.4.19%
IT LINK 27.6 Real-time Quote.3.76%
LA FRANÇAISE DE L'ENERGIE 40 Real-time Quote.-5.33%
DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS 1.055 Real-time Quote.-7.05%
AURES TECHNOLOGIES 11 Real-time Quote.-9.84%
GENOMIC VISION 0.0616 Real-time Quote.-13.24%
VANTIVA 0.202 Real-time Quote.-42.45%