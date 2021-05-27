Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Aero, mining stocks lead FTSE 100 higher; Equiniti Group shines

05/27/2021 | 03:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday, led by gains in aero and base metal mining stocks, while Equiniti Group jumped after agreeing to a take private deal.

The blue-chip index rose 0.1% with miners adding more than 1% on higher metal prices. [MET/L]

Aero and defence stocks rose 1.3% with Rolls-Royce among the biggest gainers.

Aveva Group jumped 2.2% after Barclays upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "neutral".

However, gains on the index were limited by oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell, which slipped more than 0.5% each on lower crude prices. [O/R]

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.2%.

Equiniti Group jumped 8.9% after the British administration services and payments specialist agreed to be taken over by a new company backed by private-equity firm Siris Capital in a 673 million pound ($949 million) deal.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVEVA GROUP PLC 1.93% 3479 Delayed Quote.6.68%
BARCLAYS PLC 0.49% 179.98 Delayed Quote.22.21%
BP PLC -0.58% 308.65 Delayed Quote.21.94%
FTSE 100 0.08% 7028.73 Delayed Quote.8.81%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.18% 22673.11 Delayed Quote.9.52%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.32% 68.52 Delayed Quote.32.26%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 3.38% 106.52 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -1.26% 15.882 Real-time Quote.10.13%
WTI -0.26% 65.87 Delayed Quote.37.00%
All news about FTSE 100
03:29aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Aero, mining stocks lead FTSE 100 higher; Equiniti Group..
RE
02:35aAviva Hit Decade-High in 1Q General Insurance Sales, New Premiums Flat Overal..
DJ
01:15aAviva Expects Profitable Full-Year Underwriting After 1Q Improvement -- Updat..
DJ
05/26British midcaps rise on strong earnings, Vectura shines
RE
05/26Wall Street Set for Narrow Gains; Retail, Tech Earnings in Focus
MT
05/26European Bourses Steady Midday; Property Issues Higher
MT
05/26European Fixed Income Update
MT
05/26SSE Fiscal Year 2021 Pretax Profit Soared on Disposals -- Update
DJ
05/26SSE Fiscal Year 2021 Pretax Profit Soared on Disposals, Adjusted EBIT in Line..
DJ
05/26UK's British Land posts third straight annual loss as pandemic hurts valuatio..
RE
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
03:27aUNITED UTILITIES  : FY21 Profit Rises On Tax Adjustment
MT
03:23aUNITED UTILITIES  : expects annual costs to rise as lockdowns, higher spend hit ..
RE
03:22aJOHNSON MATTHEY  : sees hit to short-term cash flow on higher metal prices
RE
03:21aHSBC  : quits US retail banking as it turns attention to Asia
AQ
03:17aMARKET CHATTER : Vodafone, Orange Mull Combination of Spanish Mobile Networks
MT
03:11aANGLO AMERICAN  : explores 3D printing technologies to boost supply chain effici..
PU
03:01aJOHNSON MATTHEY  : Logs Lower Profit for Fiscal 2021 on Pandemic's Impact
MT
More news
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop FTSE 100
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 105.5 Delayed Quote.2.39%
WHITBREAD PLC 3264.4825 Delayed Quote.2.33%
AVIVA PLC 407.2 Delayed Quote.1.90%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 166.7 Delayed Quote.1.77%
AVEVA GROUP PLC 3474 Delayed Quote.1.70%
MONDI PLC 1908.5 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 74.04 Real-time Quote.-1.04%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 15.92 Real-time Quote.-1.08%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC 3091 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
INTERTEK GROUP PLC 5432 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
Heatmap :