    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Great Britain - 09/29 11:35:30 am
7108.16 PTS   +1.14%
After hours
-0.13%
7098.92 PTS
11:50aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : AstraZeneca lifts FTSE 100 to its best session in one week
RE
09:33aFTSE Gains, Sterling's Selloff Seen as Overdone
DJ
09:24aWall Street Set for Rebound After Bond Yield-Induced Selloff
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Summary

AstraZeneca lifts FTSE 100 to its best session in one week

09/29/2021 | 11:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) -London's FTSE 100 ended higher on Wednesday, as AstraZeneca boosted healthcare stocks on completing a takeover deal to sharpen its focus on rare-disease drugs.

AstraZeneca rose 4.2% and was the top boost to the blue-chip FTSE 100 after the pharmaceutical company said its newly acquired Alexion division would buy the remaining equity in Caelum Biosciences in a deal that could be worth up to $500 million.

The FTSE 100 rose 1.1% to mark its best day in a week. HSBC Holdings advanced 2.1% and led the banking sub-index 1.7% higher, while Investec, Natwest Group and Lloyds rose between 0.7% and 2.2%.

The blue-chip index has risen 10.1% so far this year on highly accommodative central bank policies and optimism around steady COVID-19 vaccination drives. But in September, it is set to record its worst month since January this year as inflation and economic slowdown worries weighed on investor sentiment.

"To counter the threat posed by rising prices they (central banks) face the prospect of dialling down economic support at a time of mounting uncertainty over the recovery," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

The benchmark UK 10-year bond yield slipped on Wednesday but has gained nearly 50 basis points in the past eight trading sessions, as signs of a more persistent inflation pattern raised bets of a sooner-than-expected interest rate hike. Banks generally perform better in a higher interest rate environment.

Britons have reported a first worsening in their financial situation in more than a year as inflation pushes up the cost of living, a survey showed.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.1%, with travel and leisure stocks among the top gainers.

Among stocks, clothing retailer Next Plc rose 3.9% after raising its full-year profit guidance.

Upper Crust owner SSP Group fell 5.4% over a slow recovery as sales remained at half of the pre-pandemic levels.

Morrisons gained 1.4% on report that a $9.5-billion fight for the British supermarket will be decided at an auction on Saturday.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Shashank Nayar and Amal S; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Marguerita Choy)

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Shashank Nayar and Amal S


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AJ NETWORKS CO., LTD. -0.85% 5850 End-of-day quote.26.76%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 4.24% 8833 Delayed Quote.15.70%
FTSE 100 1.14% 7108.16 Delayed Quote.8.79%
SSP GROUP PLC -5.42% 274 Delayed Quote.5.48%
Top / Flop FTSE 100
NEXT PLC 8448 Delayed Quote.4.55%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 8833 Delayed Quote.4.24%
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 2473 Delayed Quote.3.60%
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC 585 Delayed Quote.2.27%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 46.5001 Delayed Quote.2.20%
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC 1316 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 1237 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC 972.4 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC 3126 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC 155.65 Delayed Quote.-1.92%
Heatmap :