    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  05:04:03 2023-03-20 am EDT
7289.67 PTS   -0.62%
04:54aUBS down 15%, Credit Suisse down 60% after deal
AN
04:51aUS Futures Fall, European Stocks Drop as Banking Sector Worries Continue
DJ
04:14aBank stocks drag FTSE 100 lower at open as banking crisis jitters persist
RE
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank stocks drag FTSE 100 lower at open as banking crisis jitters persist

03/20/2023 | 04:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - London stocks fell at the open on Monday, as banks stretched declines after Swiss lender UBS's weekend deal to rescue battered rival Credit Suisse failed to stem fears of a global banking meltdown.

By 0802 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.7%, after falling 1% on Friday.

British banks fell 2.9%, extending declines from last week, which was their worst weekly performance in more than a year.

HSBC and Standard Chartered were amongst the top decliners, falling 3.0% and 4.8%, respectively.

UBS agreeing to buy its beleaguered peer Credit Suisse for $3.23 billion on Sunday failed to lift sentiment around the banking sector.

Energy majors Shell and BP lost 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively, while the broader oil and gas index dropped 1.7%, tracking a decline of more than 2% in oil prices. [O/R]

The more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index also shed 0.9%.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -3.36% 70.85 Delayed Quote.-15.63%
FTSE 100 -1.12% 7252.43 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -1.63% 18176.4 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.75% 1064.51 Real-time Quote.-0.18%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.64% 1477.4 Real-time Quote.-2.13%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -4.70% 603.2 Delayed Quote.1.86%
WTI -2.91% 65.085 Delayed Quote.-17.38%
