    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:46 2022-09-28 am EDT
6880.28 PTS   -1.49%
03:24aBanks, commodity-linked stocks lead London's FTSE 100 lower
RE
03:15aFTSE 100 Seen Extending Losses as Budget Concerns Linger
DJ
02:28aEuropean stock index futures fall on mounting recession worries
RE
Banks, commodity-linked stocks lead London's FTSE 100 lower

09/28/2022 | 03:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 tumbled on Wednesday, dragged by banks, oil majors and mining stocks, while sentiment was further dented by strong criticism from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and ratings agency Moody's against tax cuts initiated by the government.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 dropped 1.0%, while the more domestically oriented FTSE 250 shed 1.2% by 0709 GMT.

The energy and mining sector slid 1.5% and 1.7%, respectively, as a strengthening dollar weighed on metal prices, while oil supply cuts caused by Hurricane Ian further hurt crude prices. [O/R] [MET/L]

The IMF, which had bailed the British economy in 1976, made it clear that at this economic juncture fiscal policy should not work against monetary policy.

Moody's said that large unfunded tax cuts were "credit negative" for the United Kingdom and further questioned the credibility of the government's fiscal strategy.

Economy-sensitive banking stocks declined 2.2%.

Retailers fell 2.1%, with online fashion retailer Boohoo sliding 4.7% after it cut its full-year outlook, blaming a worsening macro-economic and consumer backdrop.

Burberry Group rose 2.6% after it announced that Daniel Lee would be its new chief creative officer, replacing Riccardo Tisci, who is stepping down.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOOHOO GROUP PLC -9.37% 33.4504 Delayed Quote.-70.19%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 2.94% 1732 Delayed Quote.-7.32%
FTSE 100 -2.00% 6839.47 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -1.97% 16949.25 Delayed Quote.-24.52%
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY -1.39% 8.54 End-of-day quote.-15.45%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.98% 84.48 Delayed Quote.11.58%
MOODY'S CORPORATION -0.23% 249.74 Delayed Quote.-35.91%
WTI -2.27% 76.812 Delayed Quote.1.76%
