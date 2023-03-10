Advanced search
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:34:47 2023-03-10 am EST
7737.47 PTS   -1.81%
03:23a Banks drag FTSE 100 to 1-month low
RE
03:12a FTSE to Track Wall Street Losses; Focus on U.S. Jobs Data
DJ
02:50a UK economy grows 0.3%; FirstGroup raises outlook
AN
Banks drag FTSE 100 to 1-month low

03/10/2023 | 03:23am EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell on Friday as UK banks joined a decline in global lenders, while uncertainty regarding central banks' moves heightened ahead of U.S. payrolls data.

The FTSE 100 slipped 1.7%, with banks dropping 4.6% to an eight-week low, spooked by a brutal rout in U.S. bank SVB Financial following a share sale.

HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds and Natwest Group dropped between 4.3% and 6%.

Data that showed the British economic output rose by a better-than-expected 0.3% month-on-month in January bolstered bets that the Bank of England will raise interest rates again this month. Manufacturing and construction sectors contracted, the Office for National Statistics said.

Across the Atlantic, U.S. non-farm payrolls, due later in the day, will be watched for more clues on the likely size of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this month.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

By Susan Mathew


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -6.06% 153.28 Delayed Quote.3.09%
FTSE 100 -1.66% 7750.66 Delayed Quote.5.75%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.02% 1122.24 Real-time Quote.4.61%
NATWEST GROUP PLC -4.46% 280.18 Delayed Quote.10.60%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -1.73% 1570.07 Real-time Quote.5.83%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.16.38%
Chart FTSE 100
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
NATIONAL GRID PLC 1058.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.44%
CENTRICA PLC 107.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.82%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 99.42 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.73%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 940 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.51%
SEVERN TRENT PLC 2783 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.40%
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC 252.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.18%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 740 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.52%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 1219.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.69%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 588.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.23%
BARCLAYS PLC 154.68 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.35%
