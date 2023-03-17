Advanced search
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
05:02:34 2023-03-17
7485.33 PTS   +1.02%
04:52aUS Futures, European Stocks Rise as Bank Jitters Ease
DJ
04:50aStocks rise as banking sector anxiety recedes
AN
04:39aBanks, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher on open as crisis fears ease
RE
Banks, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher on open as crisis fears ease

03/17/2023 | 04:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - London shares rose at the open on Friday, with bank stocks rallying as support measures eased fears of a global banking meltdown and as commodity-linked stocks tracked commodity prices higher.

By 0815 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 1.1%, extending gains after rising nearly 1% in the previous session.

Fears of a global banking crisis began to ease after major U.S. banks offered a $30 billion lifeline for beleaguered First Republic Bank.

British banks gained 1.4%.

Industrial metal miners took an early lead, jumping 3.3% as most base metal prices rallied. [MET/L]

Energy stocks also surged 3.5% as majors Shell and BP rose 3.3% and 3.9%, respectively, tracking higher oil prices.

Crude prices firmed after a meeting between Saudi Arabia and Russia calmed markets amid strong China demand expectations. [O/R]

The more domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index gained 0.5% as Bodycote rose 6.4% after the thermal processing service provider reported higher full-year revenue.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
