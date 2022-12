Banks, energy stocks push UK's FTSE 100 to over one-week high

The FTSE 100, which houses major export-oriented firms, rose 0.3%, while the more domestically-oriented FTSE 250 added 0.1%.

The energy sector climbed 0.6% tracking oil prices that rose on tight crude stocks in the U.S., the world's largest crude oil importer. [O/R]

Banks added 0.3% by 8:08 GMT.

Britain's economic activity shrunk by a bigger-than-expected 0.3% in the third quarter, as declines in manufacturing and construction dragged the headline gross domestic product figure down.

Among the losers, the real estate sector fell 0.1%.

In company news, gas production at Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas site off Western Australia was suspended following a small fire. But, the oil giant added 0.6%.

