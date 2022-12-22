Advanced search
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  04:14 2022-12-22 am EST
7533.18 PTS   +0.48%
04:08aFTSE 100 Rises After US Stocks Rally
DJ
03:56aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks feeling festive despite gloomy UK GDP print
AN
03:33aBanks, energy stocks push UK's FTSE 100 to over one-week high
RE
Banks, energy stocks push UK's FTSE 100 to over one-week high

12/22/2022 | 03:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London

(Reuters) - UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed to its highest level in more than a week, as strong gains in energy and financial stocks offset worries about a decline in Britain's economy.

The FTSE 100, which houses major export-oriented firms, rose 0.3%, while the more domestically-oriented FTSE 250 added 0.1%.

The energy sector climbed 0.6% tracking oil prices that rose on tight crude stocks in the U.S., the world's largest crude oil importer. [O/R]

Banks added 0.3% by 8:08 GMT.

Britain's economic activity shrunk by a bigger-than-expected 0.3% in the third quarter, as declines in manufacturing and construction dragged the headline gross domestic product figure down.

Among the losers, the real estate sector fell 0.1%.

In company news, gas production at Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas site off Western Australia was suspended following a small fire. But, the oil giant added 0.6%.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.83% 82.93 Delayed Quote.2.75%
FTSE 100 0.44% 7531.48 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.32% 18928.9 Delayed Quote.-21.02%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 1.45% 1087.94 Real-time Quote.-8.90%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.78% 433.6839 Real-time Quote.0.89%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.97% 250.0703 Real-time Quote.54.10%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.51% 1536.36 Real-time Quote.1.73%
WTI 0.23% 78.708 Delayed Quote.0.69%
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 2698 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.43%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 6751 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.52%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC 121.85 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.41%
SHELL PLC 2385 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.30%
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC 2101 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.20%
CENTRICA PLC 95.61 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.28%
RIGHTMOVE PLC 525 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.34%
AIRTEL AFRICA PLC 112.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.36%
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. 34.95 Real-time Quote.-0.43%
SEGRO PLC 761.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.65%
