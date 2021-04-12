Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Great Britain  >  FTSE 100    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Banks, miners drag FTSE 100 lower; Hammerson jumps

04/12/2021 | 03:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A trading screen is seen following the opening of the markets by British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua at the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Monday, dragged lower by heavyweight banking and mining stocks, while shares of shopping centre operator Hammerson gained on plans to shore up its finances.

The blue-chip index slipped 0.2% after recording its best weekly performance since early-January on Friday.

The wider banks' index slid 0.8%, with HSBC Holdings being the biggest loser.

Miners Anglo American, BHP Group, and Glencore tumbled more than 1% each, tracking lower metal prices.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index edged 0.1% lower, with airline easyJet falling 2.5% after HSBC downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy".

Hammerson gained 1.4% after the company confirmed that it was in talks for a possible sale of its retail parks portfolio to Canadian private equity player Brookfield Asset Management.

C4X Discovery jumped 16.3% after the drug developer signed an exclusive licensing deal worth up to $492.12 million with French drugmaker Sanofi to develop an oral therapy for treatment of inflammatory diseases.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -1.10% 3021 Delayed Quote.27.16%
BHP GROUP -0.83% 46.67 End-of-day quote.9.99%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. 0.33% 57.07 Delayed Quote.8.46%
C4X DISCOVERY HOLDINGS PLC 22.50% 49 Delayed Quote.26.98%
EASYJET PLC -2.63% 949 Delayed Quote.17.20%
FTSE 100 -0.40% 6881.22 Delayed Quote.7.05%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.25% 22176.49 Delayed Quote.8.60%
GLENCORE PLC -1.26% 284.3 Delayed Quote.23.91%
HAMMERSON PLC 0.44% 36.9437 Delayed Quote.50.42%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.51% 431 Delayed Quote.15.45%
SANOFI 0.07% 85.03 Real-time Quote.8.08%
All news about FTSE 100
03:27aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Banks, miners drag FTSE 100 lower; Hammerson jumps
RE
02:33aImperial Brands Says Lukas Paravicini Will Be Made CFO on May 19
DJ
04/09LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ends lower as miners, travel stocks weigh, thou..
RE
04/09European Bourses Edging Higher Midday, Despite Inflation Concerns
MT
04/09Rio Tinto, Turquoise Agree to New Funding Plan for Oyu Tolgoi Copper Project ..
DJ
04/08European Stocks Close Higher Supported by Dovish Fed Minutes
MT
04/08Wall Street Futures Mostly Higher; Weekly Jobless Claims Rise
MT
04/08European Bourses Edging Higher on US Federal Reserve Outlook, Tech and Consum..
MT
04/08Equity Futures Indicate Stronger Open in US After S&P 500 Reaches Record High..
MT
04/08Wall Street Eyes Zeniths Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Higher, Asia Up
MT
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
03:15aGLENCORE  : China Huaneng Group and Glencore sign MOU on CCUS Project
PU
02:54aIMPERIAL BRANDS'  : New CFO to Take Up Position in Mid May
MT
02:53aGLENCORE  : Pre-AGM Shareholder Engagement Webcast update
PU
02:38aASTRAZENECA  : says diabetes drug Farxiga fails in COVID-19 study
RE
02:34aAstraZeneca's Farxiga Doesn't Show Statistical Significance in Covid-19 Trial
DJ
02:33aImperial Brands Says Lukas Paravicini Will Be Made CFO on May 19
DJ
02:23aASTRAZENECA  : Trial to Treat COVID-19 With Farxiga Fails to Achieve Statistical..
MT
More news
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop FTSE 100
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 727 Delayed Quote.1.99%
SEVERN TRENT PLC 2431 Delayed Quote.1.04%
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC 965.4 Delayed Quote.1.03%
PENNON GROUP PLC 1024.5 Delayed Quote.0.89%
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC 1554 Delayed Quote.0.78%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 110.334 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 3040 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 430.9 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 507 Delayed Quote.-1.55%
ANTOFAGASTA PLC 1702.5 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ