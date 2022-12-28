Advanced search
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
03:47 2022-12-28 am EST
7519.47 PTS   +0.62%
03:40aStocks higher as trading resumes after Christmas
AN
03:37aChina-exposed miners, banks push UK's FTSE 100 higher
RE
03:33aEuropean shares edge up as investors assess China reopening
RE
China-exposed miners, banks push UK's FTSE 100 higher

12/28/2022 | 03:37am EST
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - UK's export-focused FTSE 100 advanced on Wednesday with miners and banks supporting gains, as top consumer China took additional measures to reopen the economy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.9%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.3%.

Miners climbed 1.8%, tracking copper prices that rose after China dismantled its COVID curbs to reopen the economy. [METL/]

Asia-focused banks such as Prudential and Standard Chartered were also among the gainers by 0824 GMT.

China revised its quarantine rules for inbound travellers starting from Jan. 8 on Monday, in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders, which have been largely shut since 2020.

Meanwhile, retail destinations enjoyed an almost 40% rise in shopper numbers during the first Christmas in three years without pandemic restrictions, as per Springboard. The sector climbed 0.4%.

UK markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday on account of Boxing Day and Christmas Day, respectively.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 0.84% 7529.1 Delayed Quote.1.20%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.18% 18846.58 Delayed Quote.-19.81%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.35% 1076.55 Real-time Quote.-8.02%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.73% 1534.62 Real-time Quote.3.15%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 0.70% 629 Delayed Quote.39.38%
