  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:43:00 2023-04-11 am EDT
7769.95 PTS   +0.37%
03:33aCommodity-linked stocks lift UK's FTSE 100; Cineworld drops
RE
03:12aHarbour Energy to develop carbon capture project with BP
AN
03:03aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher After U.S. Gains
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Commodity-linked stocks lift UK's FTSE 100; Cineworld drops

04/11/2023 | 03:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday as miners and oil stocks boosted the commodity-heavy bourse, while shares of Cineworld slid as the world's second-largest cinema chain operator filed a plan of reorganisation.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.6%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.7% by 0721 GMT.

Industrial miners, up 2.4%, were the biggest boost to the FTSE 100, tracking firm copper prices.

Glencore Plc rose 3.0%, after Reuters reported that CEO Gary Nagle plans to meet with some of Teck Resources Ltd's Canadian shareholders to personally lobby them for support of Glencore's proposed takeover of the copper and zinc miner.

The energy sector advanced 1.2% as crude prices firmed on expectations of potential economic stimulus by China, healthy demand in the rest of Asia and a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Shares of Cineworld Group slid 9.7% after the movie chain operator filed a plan of reorganisation with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

Shares of Persimmon gained 2.1% after Barclays upgraded the homebuilder to "equal-weight" from "underweight."

Drugmaker AstraZeneca rose 0.2% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight."

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.07% 11704.76 Delayed Quote.4.30%
BARCLAYS PLC 1.31% 153.48 Delayed Quote.-4.35%
BRENT OIL 0.64% 84.75 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC -9.86% 1.5361 Delayed Quote.-51.95%
FTSE 100 0.52% 7781.74 Delayed Quote.3.89%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.81% 18951.69 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
GLENCORE PLC 3.02% 471.15 Delayed Quote.-17.21%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.23% 84 Delayed Quote.-1.20%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.61% 1145.97 Real-time Quote.7.30%
PERSIMMON PLC 2.11% 1259 Delayed Quote.1.31%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.40% 1578.6 Real-time Quote.3.46%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED -2.55% 57.76 Delayed Quote.12.88%
WTI 0.65% 80.42 Delayed Quote.0.38%
All news about FTSE 100
02:56aHarbour Energy, BP to team up on carbon capture
AN
02:36aFutures bullish; markets predict Fed hike
AN
01:56aStocks to make headway after Easter break
AN
01:36aFlutter in advanced talks with John Bryant for chair position
AN
04/10Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Rise After Wall Street Ed..
DJ
04/09Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Higher at Start of the We..
DJ
04/06Germany's Upside Surprise Leads European Stocks Higher Ahead of Easter Break
MT
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
03:27aIntercontinental Hotels : IHG Hotels & Resorts and Mayapada Group doubles down on growth i..
PU
03:12aHarbour Energy to develop carbon capture project with BP
AN
03:01aDirector/PDMR Shareholding
GL
03:00aDirector/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
02:56aHarbour Energy, BP to team up on carbon capture
AN
02:50aHarbour Energy, BP Sign Deal to Develop Viking Carbon Capture Project
MT
02:42aBritain's Harbour Energy, BP to develop Viking CCS project
RE
More news
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
GLENCORE PLC 470.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.96%
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC 34.53 Real-time Quote.2.89%
KINGFISHER PLC 252.15 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.63%
PERSIMMON PLC 1262 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.35%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 164.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.34%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 6188 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.67%
GSK PLC 1512.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.69%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 7947 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.93%
HALEON PLC 346.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.24%
SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC 11270 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.87%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
