  FTSE 100
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Commodity-linked stocks push FTSE 100 higher

08/24/2021 | 03:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, led by heavyweight miners, while a recent rise in coronavirus infections and slower global economic growth eased some worries that central banks could taper asset purchases sooner than expected.

The FTSE 100 index climbed 0.2% and was headed for a third consecutive session of gains. Industrial metal miners and oil stocks led the gains, rising 1.2% and 0.6% respectively.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index added 0.3% with travel stocks being among the top boosts.

Among stocks, BHP Group rose 1.4% even after S&P Global said the miner was at risk of a two notch downgrade that would provoke its lowest ever credit rating as the sale of its petroleum business raises the miner's dependence on its major business of iron ore.

Wood Plc dropped 2% after the engineering and consultancy firm forecast lower annual revenue and reported a 14.1% fall in first-half profit.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 0.27% 44.46 End-of-day quote.4.78%
FTSE 100 0.19% 7122.18 Delayed Quote.9.71%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.44% 23844.41 Delayed Quote.15.92%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.63% 69.05 Delayed Quote.28.61%
TELOS CORPORATION 3.42% 30.23 Delayed Quote.-8.34%
WTI 0.53% 65.851 Delayed Quote.32.06%
