  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  04:35 2023-01-09 am EST
7706.29 PTS   +0.09%
04:26aFTSE 100 Rises as Oil, Miners Gain; Vodafone Drops
DJ
03:54aFTSE 100 hits near four-and-a-half year high
AN
03:51aCommodity-linked stocks push FTSE 100 to highest since mid-2019
RE
Summary 
Summary

Commodity-linked stocks push FTSE 100 to highest since mid-2019

01/09/2023 | 03:51am EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - UK's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 hit a more than three-year high on Monday, led by commodity-linked stocks as China's reopening of its borders reinforced hopes for a rebound in the world's second-largest economy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.2% by 0822 GMT, hitting its highest since July 30, 2019, while the more domestically focused FTSE 250 mid-cap index rose 0.2%.

Industrial metal miners gained 1.4%, while oil majors Shell and BP also advanced as oil prices climbed on China demand prospects. [O/R] [MET/L]

Game developer Frontier Developments crashed 42.4% after downgrading its 2023 guidance.

Devolver Digital, another gaming stock, slumped 9.4% after the company reported weaker-than-forecast sales volumes for December and a lower-than-expected performance for the second half of 2022 financial year.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
