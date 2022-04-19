Log in
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  04/19 03:43:15 am EDT
7595.23 PTS   -0.28%
03:28aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Consumer staple stocks drag FTSE 100 lower
RE
03:25aConsumer staple stocks drag FTSE 100 lower
RE
12:27aGlaxoSmithKline's Daprodustat Renal Anemia Drug Accepted for Review by FDA
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Consumer staple stocks drag FTSE 100 lower

04/19/2022 | 03:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 slipped on Tuesday dragged down by consumer staple and healthcare stocks as global growth concerns kept investors on edge.

The blue-chip index fell 0.4%, with spirits maker Diageo, Dove soap maker Unilever and personal goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group down between 1.9% and 2.3%.

However, gains in commodity stocks kept losses in check. Oil majors BP and Shell rose 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively, after JP Morgan raised its price targets on the companies' shares. [O/R]

Miners gained 1.5%, tracking metal prices, on hopes of more stimulus by China and low inventory-led supply worries. [MET/L]

The domestically focused midcap FTSE 250 index declined 0.9%. SSP Group, owner of Upper Crust and other catering brands, slid 5.6% after Deutsche Bank downgraded the company's shares to "hold" from "buy".

Spectris rose 3.2% after the electrical engineering firm said it will sell specialist sensor maker Omega Engineering to private equity firm Arcline Investment Management for $525 million.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.58% 10.908 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
DIAGEO PLC -1.78% 3887.8 Delayed Quote.-1.80%
FTSE 100 -0.06% 7611.14 Delayed Quote.3.14%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.64% 20988.78 Delayed Quote.-10.05%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.30% 111.645 Delayed Quote.42.44%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC -2.01% 5940 Delayed Quote.-4.51%
SHELL PLC 0.46% 2192 End-of-day quote.35.16%
SPECTRIS PLC 3.86% 2612 Delayed Quote.-31.25%
SSP GROUP PLC -5.15% 232 Delayed Quote.1.87%
UNILEVER PLC -1.47% 3380 Delayed Quote.-13.09%
WTI 0.08% 103.72 Delayed Quote.37.64%
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings FTSE 100
ANTOFAGASTA PLC 1722.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.76%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 4272 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.48%
GLENCORE PLC 539.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.35%
SHELL PLC 2229.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.70%
TESCO PLC 270.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.43%
INFORMA PLC 605.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.12%
ITV PLC 75.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.17%
COCA-COLA HBC AG 1546.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.32%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 8406 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.55%
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 243.44 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
Heatmap :