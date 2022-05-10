Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  05/10 05:20:21 am EDT
7282.99 PTS   +0.92%
04:48aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Consumer staples, banks lift UK's FTSE 100 after sharp selloff
RE
05/09Ferguson Replaced by Harbour Energy in FTSE 100 Index Rebalancing
DJ
05/09European Bourses Lower Midday on China Lockdowns, Inflation and Growth Outlooks
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Consumer staples, banks lift UK's FTSE 100 after sharp selloff

05/10/2022 | 04:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, boosted by consumer staples and banking stocks, a day after worries around growing recession risks, higher interest rates, and extended COVID-19 lockdowns in China triggered a bruising selloff on the blue-chip index.

The FTSE 100 index climbed 0.7% in morning trade, after falling more than 1.5% each in the past two sessions.

Banking stocks jumped 1.7%, after declining more than 2% in the previous session on global economic growth concerns.

Consumer staples stocks like Unilever and British American Tobacco rose nearly 1.5% each in defensive trade.

Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index has outperformed its domestically focussed mid-cap counterpart so far this year due to its internationally-focussed makeup and as commodity stocks tracked oil and metal prices higher.

"The FTSE 100 is full of big oil, big miners, commodity giants, and those massive multinational companies. These companies like Unilever have a huge amount of pricing power, so they are able to pass costs on to the consumer," said Danni Hewson, a financial analyst at AJ Bell.

"Mid-caps don't have the same kind of power and are not as able to pass on the pain of rising costs to their consumer."

(Graphics: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/lbvgnyeyqpq/FTSEFTMC.PNG)

Data showed British shoppers, feeling the hit from surging inflation, cut their spending for the first time since early 2021 when the country was under a coronavirus lockdown.

After five days of heavy selling, the FTSE 250 bounced back 1.0%.

London's Heathrow increased its passenger 2022 forecast by 16% to nearly 53 million, driven by outbound holidaymakers. That helped travel and leisure stocks jump 1.1%.

Among individual movers, Renishaw Plc slid 0.8% as the engineering firm lowered its annual profit forecast over uncertainties in global trade and warned of potential disruption to its business from COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 0.77% 7272.83 Delayed Quote.0.05%
GOLD 0.47% 1863.21 Delayed Quote.2.83%
S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2 0.78% 659.9821 Real-time Quote.-3.34%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.31% 1087.11 Real-time Quote.3.04%
SILVER 0.51% 21.9327 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
All news about FTSE 100
04:48aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Consumer staples, banks lift UK's FTSE 100 after sharp selloff
RE
05/09Ferguson Replaced by Harbour Energy in FTSE 100 Index Rebalancing
DJ
05/09European Bourses Lower Midday on China Lockdowns, Inflation and Growth Outlooks
MT
05/09London stocks slide as China growth concerns dent global risk appetite
RE
05/06Wall Street Set for Downbeat Session; US Jobs Report Shows Strong Gain
MT
05/06European Bourses Track Lower on China Pandemic, Russian Oil Outlooks
MT
05/06UK shares mark worst week since March as economy worries grow
RE
05/05Wall Street Set for Losses After Fed-Fueled Rally
MT
05/05Sliding pound supports FTSE 100 after BoE flags recession risk
RE
05/05Drugmaker Hikma drops on slashing generics unit forecasts
RE
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
04:33aIAG EURO : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
02:44aLloyds Banking To Redeem $1 Billion Of Notes Due 2023
MT
02:02aAviva Chair Condemns Sexist Shareholder Remarks Against CEO During Annual General Meeti..
MT
01:21aBAE and Rolls Royce win £2bn deals for UK submarine nuclear deterrent
AQ
01:21aLGIM in £500m Bishopsgate property sale
AQ
01:21aRightmove CEO exit news sends platform shares diving
AQ
01:21aOnly transparency about emissions will stop the angry shouts of climate protesters
AQ
More news
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Rankings FTSE 100
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 112.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.65%
AVEVA GROUP PLC 2166.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.31%
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC 1704 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.12%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 563.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.98%
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC 472.65 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.95%
FRESNILLO PLC 764.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.48%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 1726.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.57%
OCADO GROUP PLC 778.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.60%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 10028 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.10%
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 256.45 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.23%
Heatmap :