  Homepage
  Indexes
  United Kingdom
  Great Britain
  FTSE 100
  News
  Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 06/15 09:38:09 am
7178.01 PTS   +0.44%
03:30aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Consumer staples, healthcare stocks boost FTSE 100
RE
03:06aLondon Stocks Seen Opening Higher; Fed in View
DJ
06/14FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.18% Higher at 7146.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary 
Most relevant

Consumer staples, healthcare stocks boost FTSE 100

06/15/2021 | 03:30am EDT
(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index edged higher on Tuesday, lifted by gains in consumer staples and healthcare stocks, though domestically focused mid-cap shares lagged as the UK government delayed plans to fully lift the remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

The blue-chip index rose 0.2%, with large dollar earning companies including Diageo, Unilever and British American Tobacco providing the biggest boost.

The pharmaceutical sub-index added 0.5%, with AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline leading the gains. The index is just off 16-month highs hit on Monday.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced just 0.1% however after Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed plans to lift most remaining COVID-19 restrictions by a month, citing the rapid spread of the more infectious Delta variant.

There was good news however on the jobs front, as the number of employees on British company payrolls surged by a record 197,000 in May as COVID restrictions eased, tax data showed. Headline unemployment rate for the three months to April fell to 4.7%, its lowest since August.

Among stocks, BATM Advanced Communications climbed 4.4% after it received a $4.1 million cyber security contract.

The easing of lockdown curbs also benefited online fashion retailer Boohoo which posted a 32% quarterly rise in sales despite a tough year-on-year comparison. Boohoo shares fell 0.6% however.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.55% 8392 Delayed Quote.13.98%
AVIVA PLC 0.79% 420.8 Delayed Quote.28.20%
BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS LTD. 4.42% 82.803 Delayed Quote.-14.73%
BOOHOO GROUP PLC -0.94% 326.1 Delayed Quote.-4.23%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 1.90% 2851.5 Delayed Quote.3.23%
DIAGEO PLC 0.87% 3462.5 Delayed Quote.19.34%
FTSE 100 0.43% 7177.68 Delayed Quote.10.43%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.23% 22796.42 Delayed Quote.10.96%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 1.05% 1421.8 Delayed Quote.4.87%
NATIONAL GRID PLC 0.80% 926.9091 Delayed Quote.6.36%
UNILEVER PLC 1.11% 4339.5 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
All news about FTSE 100
News of the index components FTSE 100
03:26aAVAST  : Secures Exclusive Cybersecurity Partnership With Enterprise Nation
MT
03:15aASTRAZENECA  : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
03:11aGLAXOSMITHKLINE  : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
03:06aASTRAZENECA  : Japan to Send 1 Million AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Vie..
MT
02:54aASTRAZENECA  : BrandMed and AstraZeneca partnership - a commitment to patients
AQ
02:54aASTRAZENECA  : COVID-19 Jab Shown 92% Effective Against Delta Variant in Real Wo..
MT
02:40aASTRAZENECA  : AZD7442 Trial for Prevention of Symptomatic Covid-19 Didn't Meet ..
DJ
More news
Chart FTSE 100
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop FTSE 100
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC 2366 Delayed Quote.3.23%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 75.58 Real-time Quote.2.29%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 2839.5 Delayed Quote.1.57%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 197.6374 Delayed Quote.1.50%
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC 3145 Delayed Quote.1.13%
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC 45.84 Real-time Quote.-1.04%
ANTOFAGASTA PLC 1514 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 433.25 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 3068 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 157.05 Real-time Quote.-1.66%
