MILAN (Reuters) - Drugmakers Dechra and Hikma, along with retailer Marks & Spencer and technical products provider Diploma are set to join the UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index in September, indicative changes announced by FTSE Russell show.

Asset manager abrdn, autocatalyst maker Johnson Matthey, housebuilder Persimmon and electronic products provider RS Group will likely be demoted to the mid-cap FTSE 250 index, the index provider said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The actual review will be carried out using data as at market close on August 29 and confirmed changes will be announced after the close on August 30, it said.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Jason Neely)