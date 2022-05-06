Log in
  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  05/06 04:05:03 am EDT
7464.89 PTS   -0.51%
03:42aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Economy worries drag FTSE 100 lower, British Airways owner slides
RE
05/05Wall Street Set for Losses After Fed-Fueled Rally
MT
05/05Sliding pound supports FTSE 100 after BoE flags recession risk
RE
Economy worries drag FTSE 100 lower, British Airways owner slides

05/06/2022 | 03:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: British Airways tail fins are pictured at Heathrow Airport in London

(Reuters) - UK's blue-chip index slipped on Friday, with British Airways owner falling the most after disappointing earnings, while worries about the economy weighed on the mood after a recession warning from the Bank of England.

The FTSE 100 slipped 0.5% by 0727 GMT. The midcap FTSE 250 index fell 0.8%, on course for its biggest weekly decline in two months.

Sterling extended losses on Friday to fall below $1.23 after the central bank warned on Thursday that Britain risks a double-whammy of a recession and inflation above 10% as it raised interest rates to their highest since 2009.

British Airways-operator IAG fell 6.8% as it reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly operating loss due to the impact of the Omicron variant and the cost of ramping up capacity.

Holiday Inn-owner IHG slipped 0.9% despite signalling a sharp rebound in the hospitality sector.

Overall, UK's travel & lesiure index fell 1.6%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
