  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Summary 
Summary

Energy, consumer staples stocks boost FTSE 100; Bloomsbury jumps

06/02/2021 | 03:22am EDT
(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index edged higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in heavyweight energy and consumer staples stocks, while Bloomsbury Publishing jumped following a strong earnings update.

The blue-chip index rose 0.5%, with oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell climbing 0.7% and 1% respectively, on higher crude prices. [O/R]

Large dollar-earning consumer staples companies including Reckitt Benckiser Group, Diageo and Unilever provided the biggest boost to the index.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.3%, touching a record high.

Bloomsbury Publishing added 5.5% as the Harry Potter publisher declared a special dividend and lifted targets for the current year, after strong book sales during lockdowns drove a 22% surge in its annual earnings.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
