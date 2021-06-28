Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Great Britain - 06/28 11:35:30 am
7072.97 PTS   -0.88%
After hours
0.07%
7078.05 PTS
12:31pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Energy, financials drag FTSE 100 lower; Burberry tumbles
RE
12:21pEuropean Shares End Largely Down As New UK Health Secretary Sets Tone
MT
12:20pFTSE 100 Closes Down as Burberry CEO Departs, Oil Stocks Fall
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Energy, financials drag FTSE 100 lower; Burberry tumbles

06/28/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 marked its worst day in over a week on Monday, dragged down by losses in heavyweight energy and financial stocks, while Burberry slipped to the bottom of the index after the resignation of its chief executive.

The blue-chip index fell 0.9%, with Burberry tumbling 8.7% after the luxury group said its CEO Marco Gobbetti would step down to take up another opportunity in his native Italy..

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell fell 3.2% and 3.3% respectively, tracking weaker crude. [O/R]

Life insurers and banks fell over 1.7% and were among the biggest drags to the index.

Travel-related stocks fell 3.4% with Wizz Air, Ryanair Holdings, British Airways-owner IAG and Easyjet falling between 3.8% and 5.6% after a report said Germany would attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Summer 2021 was supposed to bring salvation for the UK travel sector as lockdowns were lifted and arms were jabbed; instead it has brought more confusion and a dawning realisation that a big money booking boost isn't on the cards," said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain is on course to be able to lift most remaining COVID-19 restrictions on July 19.

The FTSE 100 has gained 0.9% so far in June and is on track for a fifth straight monthly gain on expectations of a stronger economic recovery on the back of accelerating vaccine rollouts and ultra-loose monetary policies.

However, the FTSE 250 is set for its first monthly drop since January as Britain delayed its complete reopening on concerns over a recent spike in COVID-19 infections.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 0.5%.

Among stocks, Greggs rose 2.9% after the British bakery and fast-food chain said sales recovery was stronger than anticipated, adding that a sustained recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic could boost its annual profit.

Graphics: FTSE 100 vs 250 - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/bdwpkoagkpm/MicrosoftTeams-image%20(11).png

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Bernadette Baum)

By Devik Jain and Amal S


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -3.18% 315.15 Delayed Quote.27.75%
EASYJET PLC -5.80% 899.6 Delayed Quote.15.06%
FTSE 100 -0.88% 7072.97 Delayed Quote.10.46%
GREGGS PLC 2.89% 2634 Delayed Quote.43.02%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -5.91% 176.4 Delayed Quote.17.32%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -5.44% 4745 Delayed Quote.9.95%
All news about FTSE 100
12:31pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Energy, financials drag FTSE 100 lower; Burberry tumbles
RE
12:21pEuropean Shares End Largely Down As New UK Health Secretary Sets Tone
MT
12:20pFTSE 100 Closes Down as Burberry CEO Departs, Oil Stocks Fall
DJ
09:15aWall Street Set for Flat Open After S&P 500's New High
MT
09:01aFTSE Down, Greggs Gains as Post-Lockdown Sales Keep Sizzling
DJ
07:39aSTOXX EUROPE 600  : European Bourses Sag Midday as UK COVID-19 Cases Mount Again
MT
06:39aDOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX  : European Fixed Income Summary
MT
05:36aFTSE 100 Down as Oil Shares, Miners, Burberry Fall
DJ
04:37aBurberry, financials drag FTSE 100 lower
RE
02:58aLondon Shares to Open Flat After Mixed Asia Trading
DJ
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
12:17pASTRAZENECA  : Third dose of AstraZeneca would improve immune response. study fi..
AQ
12:11pASTRAZENECA  : Indian Government, Serum Institute Urge EU Regulator to Approve L..
MT
11:58aBAE  : Supplies Lockheed Martin With Further Electronic Warfare Systems
MT
11:32aBAE  : New data management solution to improve ship availability for Royal Navy;..
AQ
11:08aSTREET COLOR : Oxford Univ Study Shows Mix of AstraZeneca and Pfizer COVID Vacci..
MT
10:53aSTANDARD CHARTERED  : Ghana to fund new highway stretch with loan from Standard ..
RE
10:46aBAE  : New data management solution to improve ship availability for Royal Navy
AQ
More news
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop FTSE 100
ASTRAZENECA PLC 8666 Delayed Quote.1.96%
AVAST PLC 502.2 Delayed Quote.1.91%
OCADO GROUP PLC 2019 Delayed Quote.1.71%
PENNON GROUP PLC 1149.5 Delayed Quote.1.23%
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC 500.4 Delayed Quote.1.21%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 154.55 Real-time Quote.-3.83%
THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC 498.2 Delayed Quote.-3.97%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 100.5 Delayed Quote.-5.63%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 176.4 Delayed Quote.-5.91%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 2055 Delayed Quote.-8.67%
Heatmap :