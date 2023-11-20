London's blue-chip index closed 0.11% lower at 7,496.36 points ahead of the U.K. Chancellor's Autumn Statement later in the week in which the government will lay out its fiscal measures for the next year. On Monday, a sharp 10% drop in shares of equipment-rental company Ashtead Group weighed on the FTSE 100 after it cut its fiscal 2024 guidance. This was partly offset by strength elsewhere, with supplier of specialised technical products, Diploma, closing 11% higher and online grocer and retail-technology specialist Ocado finished up 6.3%.

London Stock Exchange Names Michel-Alain Proch as CFO

London Stock Exchange Group said it has appointed Michel-Alain Proch as chief financial officer, effective from March 1.

Compass Misses Profit, Revenue Market Views But Lifts Dividend

Compass Group reported a weaker-than-expected increase in pretax profit for fiscal 2023, but raised its dividend payout.

Ashtead Cuts Outlook Despite Expecting Record 1H Results

Ashtead Group cut guidance for fiscal 2024 despite expecting to report record revenue for the first half.

Diploma Pretax Profit Rose, Beats Full-Year Growth Target

Diploma said its fiscal 2023 pretax profit rose on revenue growth across segments, while organic revenue growth exceeded the company's target for the year.

Sabre Insurance Nonexecutive Chair Andy Pomfret Dies

Sabre Insurance Group said Nonexecutive Chair Andy Pomfret died on Saturday.

Coca-Cola Europacific Agrees to Buy Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines in $1.8 Bln Deal

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners said it has reached a definitive agreement to jointly buy Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc., or CCBPI, from The Coca-Cola Company for $1.8 billion in a joint acquisition.

MusicMagpie in Early Talks With BT, Aurelius Over Possible Takeover

MusicMagpie said it is in early discussions with both BT Group and Aurelius Group over a possible takeover offer.

Halma Buys TeDan Group of Companies for Initial $89 Mln

Halma said it has bought the TeDan group of companies for an initial $89.1 million on a cash-free, debt free basis, and that this will be funded from existing facilities.

Velocys Shares Fall on Discounted Takeover Approach, Going Concern Warning

Velocys shares fell 42% after the company said that it has received a nonbinding indicative cash offer worth 4.1 million pounds ($5.1 million) by a consortium led by Lightrock and Carbon Direct Capital Management and that if the offer doesn't proceed, or it fails to get sufficient funds, then it won't be able to continue as a going concern past this year.

Mercia Asset Management Shares Rise on nDreams Stake Sale

Mercia Asset Management shares rose 17% in early trade after the company said that it has sold its 33.2% investment in nDreams to Aonic for 30.2 million pounds ($37.6 million).

Foxtons Shares Rise as Further Investor Calls for Sale

Foxtons Group shares rose early Monday as Milkwood Capital joined calls for a sale of the company, according to a report by The Sunday Times.

Rotala Agrees to GBP23.5 Mln Management Buyout

Rotala PLC has now agreed to the terms of a 23.5 million pound ($29.3 million) takeover by chief executive and certain other board members, as first flagged in September.

Currys Has Strong Market Position, Shares Look Cheap

1414 GMT - Currys shares look cheap, RBC Capital Markets says, upgrading the electrical-goods retailer to outperform from sector perform. While the company's debt and issues in the Nordic region have left it firmly out of favor with investors in the last few years, its proposed disposal of Greece and Cyprus business Kotsovolos will leave it with a net cash position, RBC says. "Plus, it retains a strong relative market position in a sector ripe for consolidation and valuation looks very undemanding," RBC analysts say in a note, also increasing their price target on the stock to 70 pence from 60 pence. Shares gain 3% to 50 pence. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Improving Signs in China Brighten Iron-Ore Miners' Outlook

1337 GMT - Improving signs in China brighten the 2024 outlook for iron ore producers, as Rio Tinto seems best-placed to gain in the sector, Barclays analysts write in a research note. "We like the iron ore set up into 2024 given increasing signs of stimulus in China and relatively healthy Chinese manufacturing indicators helping to offset the weakness in property," they say. Major iron-ore producer Rio Tinto could outperform in the short term given supportive seasonality and earnings upgrade potential as consensus remains too cautious on iron ore, they say. Shares are up 0.4% at 5,466.00 pence. (christian.moess@wsj.com)

