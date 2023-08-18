The FTSE 100 Index closed Friday down 0.6% to 7262 points, marking its sixth day in negative terrain and matching its worst losing streak since October last year, as global peers were dragged by a weakness in the Asian markets as China's Evergrande filed for bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court overnight, CMC Markets U.K. Chief Narket Analyst Michael Hewson says in a note. This was combined with the likelihood of persistently higher yields after the publication of the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes, he adds. Telecommunications group Airtel Africa was the worst performer, with shares closing down 4.4%, followed by RS Group and miner Antofagasta, down 3.5% and 3.3% respectively.

Severn Trent's Takeover of Andigestion Cleared by UK Competition Regulator

The U.K. competition regulator said it has decided not to refer the expected acquisition by U.K. water utility Severn Trent of waste-management company Andigestion to a Phase 2 investigation.

Everyman Media Agrees New GBP35 Mln Line of Credit

Everyman Media Group said Friday that it has agreed a new three-year, 35 million pound ($44.6 million) line of credit with Barclays Bank and National Westminster Bank to ensure its financial structure is sound.

Global Ports 1Q Revenue Rose as Passenger Recovery Continues

Global Ports Holding posted a rise in revenue and core earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 as its passenger numbers jumped and its occupancy levels returned to prepandemic levels.

Kingspan Group 1H Profit Rose on Lower Costs; Revenue Slipped Slightly

Kingspan Group said first-half pretax profit rose on lower cost-of-sales, despite a small revenue slip, and said it expects strategic momentum to persist throughout the rest of the year.

Everyman Media Had Record July Due to Barbie, Oppenheimer Releases

Everyman Media Group said that it experienced record admissions in July due to the release of the Barbie and Oppenheimer films, and expects to meet full-year market expectations.

Tribe Technology Plans to Raise Up to GBP4.9 Mln in London Float

Tribe Technology plans to float on London's AIM and raise around 4.9 million pounds ($6.2 million) with trading expected to start in early September.

Rise in Eurozone Bond Yields Less Pronounced Than in US This Week

1053 GMT - The upward pressure on eurozone government bond yields has been less pronounced on balance than in the U.S. this week as significant macro stimulus from the eurozone was absent, Elmar Voelker, senior fixed income analyst at LBBW, says in a note. "Another reason is likely to be that the price-supporting effects of growing China concerns are having a greater impact in the euro area than is the case in the U.S. Treasury market," he says. However, euro government bonds weren't spared from the pull of increasing speculation on interest rate rises, he says, adding that this is especially true since bond-bearish impulses have spilled over not only from the U.S. but also from the U.K. (emese.bartha@wsj.com)

