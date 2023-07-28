0845 GMT - Rightmove's first-half results have little to disturb market consensus for the full year and the business is evidently navigating difficult underlying trading conditions with confidence, Jefferies says. The U.K. property website's most interesting announcement is a new organic growth investment program--the company has long under-indexed on product-driven growth and over-indexed on price, Jefferies analysts say in a research note. "With that catalyst now crystallized, the market will need to take a view on the broader implications of this long overdue shift in capital allocation policy," the U.S. bank says. Jefferies retains its underperform rating on the stock and 385.0 pence price target. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

NatWest Investors Hope for Swift Conclusion to CEO Exit Distraction

0845 GMT - Uncertainty around current events at NatWest prove a distraction to senior management, which is a concern, CMC Markets UK says in a market comment. The bank's second-quarter results were pretty much in line with its peers earlier this week, but investors will hope that events around the departure of CEO Alison Rose and Coutts CEO Peter Flavel are brought to a swift conclusion, analyst Michael Hewson writes. "While Davies has maintained that his intention is to remain as Chairman in this morning's earnings call, citing the confidence of main shareholders and the regulators, it is hard to see how he can," he adds. Shares rise 1.5% at 243.5 pence. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

Intertek Booked Beats Across the Board

0734 GMT - Intertek beat market views for growth, operating profit and earnings per share in 1H, Citi analyst Arthur Truslove writes in a research note. The inspection and product-testing company delivered organic growth of 7.1%, ahead of consensus' 6.4%, with adjusted operating profit up 13% to GBP245 million, while earnings per share was 95.2 pence against consensus at 93.4 pence. "On balance, we expect the market to take the above-consensus organic growth well," Truslove says. Citi keeps a buy rating and a 4,962-pence price target on the stock. (christian.moess@wsj.com)

IAG's BA, Aer Lingus Could See Long-Term Risks in North Atlantic

0730 GMT - IAG's 1H is strong as it reports an encouraging summer outlook with no sign of weakness in forward bookings and expectations of on-year non-fuel unit costs down 6% to 10%, RBC analyst Ruairi Cullinane says in a note. The airline group--which houses British Airways, Aer Lingus, and Iberia among others--has a strong track record as a network passenger airline group with company initiatives remaining shareholder-friendly, Cullinane says. "Whilst we expect a strong performance this summer, we think the competitive position in the North Atlantic brings longer-term risks for IAG's BA and, more indirectly, Aer Lingus," Cullinane says. RBC rates the stock sector perform and has a 180 pence target price. Shares are up 2.5% at 158.75 pence. (anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com)

NatWest's 2Q Earnings Beat Was Low Quality

0724 GMT - NatWest's second-quarter income disappointed and the earnings beat was fairly low quality as it was driven by better impairments and other items which flattered profits, Shore Capital says in a note. The British bank's guidance for the year is largely unchanged but forecasts may tick down a touch in response to the reduced net-interest margin expectation--given the competitive mortgage market and pressure to pass on higher base rates to savers--analyst Gary Greenwood writes. Shore has a buy rating on the stock with a 240 pence target price. Shares edge up 0.3% at 240.5 pence. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

Rightmove Delivers In-line 1H Results but Share Price Looks Fair

0718 GMT - Rightmove's first-half results were broadly in-line with expectations with revenue a touch above market consensus, RBC Capital Markets says. The U.K. property website has a defensive and attractive business model, generating industry-leading margins and good returns owing to its strong network effects, and competition appears to have had a limited effect on its dominant position so far, RBC analysts say in a research note. "We are confident in Rightmove's ability to deliver on its average revenue per agent guidance in 2023, underpinned by our bottom-up analysis. However, we believe its current [share price] fair, considering macro risks," the Canadian bank says. RBC retains its sector perform rating on the stock and 620-pence price target. Shares are down 1.8% at 542.6 pence. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

Standard Chartered London Shares Jump After 'Impressive' 2Q Results

0713 GMT - Standard Chartered's London-listed shares rise 5%, climbing to the top of the FTSE 100 index, after the bank reported second-half pretax profit ahead of consensus, a larger buyback and an enhanced income outlook. "An impressive set of results," Citi analysts say in a note. "We always argued StanChart could surpass its FY23 revenue guidance, but our concern is more with FY24, which will ultimately depend heavily on the future trajectory of Fed rates - there is no update on any of the FY24 targets today," they write, noting this explains their neutral/high risk rating on the stock. Shares trade at around 745 pence. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

