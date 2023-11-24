London's blue chip index ended the week slightly lower after another quiet session with low volatility. The FTSE 100 index closed 0.06% higher at 7,488.20 points on Friday. Trading lacked the usual direction provided by Wall Street given U.S. markets were closed for the half day, with the index hovering in the red for most of the session. "A sprinkle of profit taking and some weakness in the resources sector helped to put the index on the back foot," AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould wrote in a market comment.

COMPANIES NEWS:

Team17 Sees Likely Lower Earnings as Some of Its Games Miss Expectations

Team17 Group said certain titles within its Games Label aren't meeting internal expectations, and full-year earnings are likely to fall, though it expects revenue to modestly beat market expectations.

---

Mothercare Pretax Profit Rose on Lower Cost; Revenue Fell

Mothercare said that pretax profit rose on lower costs, despite a slip in revenue.

---

Harland & Wolff's Approach to Buy Isles of Scilly Steamship Company Rejected

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings said that its approach to buy Isles of Scilly Steamship Company has been rejected.

---

Team17 Suffers Largest One-Day Share Price Fall After Seeing Lower Earnings

Team17 Group shares plummeted in early trading after it said certain titles within its Games Label aren't meeting internal expectations, and full-year earnings are likely to fall.

MARKET TALK:

easyJet's New Guidance Seen in Focus

1337 GMT - easyJet's shares are up more than 10% over the past year, buoyed by its recent good end-of-year trading update, AJ Bell says. However, the budget airline's shares are still languishing two-thirds below their prepandemic high, suggesting its medium-term goal of more than GBP1 billion in pretax profit hasn't fully resonated with the market, AJ Bell says. The airline's full fiscal 2023 results on Tuesday should contain few surprises, and real interest lies in guidance for the current fiscal year, AJ Bell's Russ Mould and Danni Hewson say in a research note. Sales are expected to increase 14% to GBP9.3 billion in the 12 months to September 2024, while pretax profit is expected to rise to GBP608 million from around GBP447 million, the brokerage says. Shares are down 1.6% at 401.5 pence. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

---

Sage Group Is Running Too Hot

1322 GMT - The risks of Sage Group's organic recurring revenue growth becoming muted in 2024 seem underestimated, Canaccord Genuity says in a note. The London-listed software company is unlikely to be able to deliver another year of double-digit 'beat and raise' upgrades, which the stock is currently pricing in, analysts write. "We believe the 'hyperbolic' share price reaction to an essentially 'in-line' set of FY23 results and FY24 guidance earlier this week now presents a compelling 'take profit' opportunity," they say, referring to the up-to-15% share jump on Wednesday. The broker cuts its rating on the stock to sell from hold and keeps a 970 pence target price. Shares pare gains and fall 2% to 1,108.5 pence. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

