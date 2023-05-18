Science Group Says 2023 Trading to Date Has Been in Line With Its Views

Science Group on Thursday said it has traded in line with the board's expectations for the first months of 2023 and that the TP Group integration is proceeding satisfactorily.

---

Secure Trust Bank Posts Lending, Deposit Growth in 1Q

Secure Trust Bank on Thursday backed its targets and said it is trading in line with management expectations as it posted first-quarter growth in lending and deposits.

---

TheWorks Shares Rise After FY 2023 Sales Rose, FY 2024 Outlook

Shares in TheWorks.co.uk climbed Thursday after the company said fiscal 2023 sales rose, with an increase in physical stores offsetting a decline in online sales, and that it is comfortable with consensus forecasts for adjusted earnings in the year ahead.

---

Keras Resources to Focus on US Fertilizer Market After Dropping Project in Togo

Keras Resources said Thursday that it will no longer pursue the Nayega Manganese project exploitation license in Togo, and that it will now focus entirely on the U.S. organic fertiliser market.

---

IDOX 1H Revenue, Earnings Rose on High Order Intake

IDOX said Thursday that it grew in line with expectations, helped by revenue rising on a high order intake, in the first half-year of fiscal 2023.

MARKET TALK:

EasyJet Costs Offer Cheer, But FY Outlook Lacks Clarity

0934 GMT - Easyjet shares rise 0.9% after the European budget carrier reported higher first-half revenue and a narrower headline pretax loss. Results matched guidance and the key focus is on forward-looking issues, Barclays says. "Here we are encouraged by cost commentary but slightly, if subtly, disappointed by revenue commentary relative to a month ago," Barclays analysts say in a note. "There's no explicit FY profit guide, but fuel hedging has improved relative to disclosure at the trading statement on Apr. 18 and there's new explicit cost guidance for 2H, which is encouraging. However, 3Q revenue guidance is unchanged and there's no 4Q revenue guidance, although bookings are three points ahead of last year at this time." (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-23 1213ET