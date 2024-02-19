The FTSE 100 closed Monday up 0.24% after a quiet session for global markets. A positive start to the week by most Asian markets, with China returning from the Lunar New Year holiday, has been followed by a very quiet, mixed session in Europe, IG Group senior market analyst Axel Rudolph says in a research note. The U.K.'s premier index continued to display robust momentum, picking up where it left off last week by outperforming European peers in an extremely quiet, low-volatility session, as U.S. markets were closed for Presidents Day, Rudolph says.

COMPANIES NEWS:

Currys Rejects Takeover Offer From Elliott Advisors

Currys said it rejected the takeover offer from investment management firm Elliott Advisors.

Artisanal Spirits Expects Performance in Line With Views Driven by Growth in China

Artisanal Spirits said both revenue and adjusted earnings for 2023 are in line with guidance, and that it expects profitability to continue to improve in 2024 driven by growth in China.

Bank of Georgia to Buy Ameriabank for $303.6 Mln

Bank of Georgia Group said it will acquire Armenia's Ameriabank CJSC for around $303.6 million in cash, and that this will enhance its presence and growth opportunities in that market.

Moneysupermarket.com Pretax Profit Rises on Record Revenue

Moneysupermarket.com Group reported a higher pretax profit and record revenue for 2023, but said it doesn't expect growth in energy-switching revenue this year.

Esken Reviews Recapitalization Proposal

Esken said it was reviewing a recapitalization proposal seen as a solution to a dispute about a convertible loan that if agreed upon would have a materially adverse effect on the group.

JD.com Considers Offer to Buy Currys

JD.com said it is in very early stages of a possible offer to buy U.K. electronics retailer Currys, without disclosing further details.

Currys Shares Soar to Lead FTSE 250 After Takeover Interest

Currys led the FTSE 250 index in early trading after the U.K. electronics retailer attracted takeover interest.

Abrdn European Logistics Income Receives Proposals

Abrdn European Logistics Income said it was engaging with a number of parties after receiving some preliminary and non-binding proposals in response to its strategic review exploring a possible sale or merger.

MARKET TALK:

Cost of Insuring European Junk Bonds Against Default Rises

1148 GMT - The cost of insuring European junk bonds against default climbs on rising uncertainty about the path of central banks' rate decisions after last week's stronger-than-expected economic data. The Itraxx Europe Crossover index--which tracks euro high-yield credit default swaps--rises 3 basis points to 312bps in morning trading after falling to 309bps at Friday's close, its lowest level in 2024. "Coming off the back of a week that was dominated by inflation data from the U.S. and U.K., market expectations around the monetary pathway for [major central banks] remains uncertain," Scope Markets chief market analyst, Joshua Mahony, says in a note. (miriam.mukuru@wsj.com)

Moneysupermarket.com's Trading Outlook to Be Tougher

1045 GMT - Moneysupermarket.com's trading environment is expected to get tougher into the new year given strong comparables, Peel hunt analysts Jessica Pok and Melanie Yang write in a research note. Full-year growth was primarily driven by a strong performance in insurance, up 28%, driven by continued premium rises over the year, the analysts say. However, inflation in car insurance premiums started to stabilize toward the end of the year and there were no meaningful revenues from energy switching for 2023, the analysts add. The company has also completed its data transformation program which is expected to benefit it in the near term, the U.K. brokerage says. Shares are down 3.7% at 241.8 pence. (najat.kantouar@wsj.com)

