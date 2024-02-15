The FTSE 100 closed 0.38% higher on Thursday at 7,597.53 points as global stocks showed resilience despite data showing that the U.K. and Japan fell into recessions in the fourth quarter. The print suggests that central banks will be quicker to decide to cut interest rates which is good for equities. "The stock market is a forward-looking weighing machine, and so a 2023 recession doesn't materially change the prospects for companies in the future," AJ Bell's head of investment analysis Laith Khalaf writes in a market comment. "It's notable that the FTSE 100 reaction following the news of the economic contraction was in fact positive, which tells us that recession is water off a duck's back for U.K. investors," Khalaf adds.

Centrica Swings to Higher Profit Than Expected, Lifts Dividend

Centrica said it swung to a significantly higher pretax profit than market expectations, and raised its dividend payout.

Jet2 Raises Guidance, Winter Forward Bookings Performance Strong

Jet2 raised guidance for fiscal 2024 after reporting a good performance in winter forward bookings and robust average pricing for both flight-only and package holiday products.

RELX Launches GBP1 Bln Share Buyback After Posting Higher Revenue, Profit

RELX said that it plans GBP1.0 billion ($1.26 billion) worth of share buybacks after pretax profit and revenue for 2023 rose.

M.J. Gleeson Profit, Revenue Fell But Sees Signs of Recovery

M.J. Gleeson said its profit and revenue fell on lower home sales, but that it is seeing encouraging signs of recovery.

Sabre Insurance Earnings to Meet or Beat Market Forecasts

Sabre Insurance Group said that it expects to meet or beat current market expectations for most of its key metrics, having taken pricing actions since 2022 to offset ongoing claims inflation.

XPS Pensions Group Sees Results at Least in Line With Views

XPS Pensions Group said it was confident that results for its fiscal year would be at least in line with the board's forecasts, and that it expects to carry the current momentum into the next financial period.

Close Brothers Suspends Dividend Over FCA's Motor Finance Investigation

Close Brothers said it will suspend its dividend payout for fiscal 2024 as it assesses the impact of the U.K. financial regulator's investigations into past commission arrangements made by several motor finance companies.

Kerry Group Pretax Profit Rose; Plans Further Share Buyback

Kerry Group reported a higher pretax profit for 2023 despite lower revenue, and said it plans a further share-buyback program this year once the existing one finishes.

Royal BAM Shares Rise on Buyback, Dividend Lift

Royal BAM Groep shares rose after the group outlined a share buyback and raised its dividend on expectations for a positive order book despite the challenging short-term backdrop.

Christie Group Expects to Meet Market Views on Better 2H; New Year Started Positively

Christie Group said it expects to meet market expectations after an improved second-half performance, and that the new year has started well.

DSM-Firmenich Shares Rise on Market-Beating Earnings, Separation Plan

DSM-Firmenich shares rose after the company reported market-beating earnings and said that it plans to separate its animal nutrition and health business.

Ithaca Energy Output Meets Guidance, Earnings Edge Lower

Ithaca Energy produced slightly less oil last year than in the previous year, although it met its targeted range, while booking a dip in adjusted earnings.

