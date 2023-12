The FTSE 100 closed Wednesday almost flat, down 0.03%, with most stocks posting minor losses. Prudential, Rio Tinto and BAE Systems were the highest gainers, up 1.3%, 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively. Flutter Entertainment, Beazley and Fresnillo were the biggest fallers, dropping 1.5%, 1.1% and 1.1%, respectively.

Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires;

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-23 1231ET