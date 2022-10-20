FTSE 100 Edges Lower as Political Instability -2

0717 GMT - U.K. real-estate investment trust Segro's third-quarter update came in broadly as expected, with encouraging detail on positive lettings activity as the occupier market continues to drive growth across its portfolio, Goodbody says. The REIT's management is cognizant that recent increases in interest rates and the volatile macroeconomic environment have reduced investment volumes in the market, causing asset prices to soften, Goodbody analyst Colm Lauder says in a research note. The "robust level of occupier demand, coupled with limited (and potentially) narrowing supply pipelines, can support continued market rental growth, thus offsetting the declines that will emerge from the yield driven side of capital value equation," the Irish brokerage says. Shares are down 1.5% at 704.8 pence. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

