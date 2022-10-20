Advanced search
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  05:04 2022-10-20 am EDT
6914.63 PTS   -0.15%
04:30aFTSE 100 Edges Lower as Political Instability -2-
DJ
04:30aFTSE 100 Edges Lower as Political Instability Weighs
DJ
03:44aPolitical uncertainty, rising rates weigh on UK stocks
RE
FTSE 100 Edges Lower as Political Instability -2-

10/20/2022 | 04:30am EDT
0717 GMT - U.K. real-estate investment trust Segro's third-quarter update came in broadly as expected, with encouraging detail on positive lettings activity as the occupier market continues to drive growth across its portfolio, Goodbody says. The REIT's management is cognizant that recent increases in interest rates and the volatile macroeconomic environment have reduced investment volumes in the market, causing asset prices to soften, Goodbody analyst Colm Lauder says in a research note. The "robust level of occupier demand, coupled with limited (and potentially) narrowing supply pipelines, can support continued market rental growth, thus offsetting the declines that will emerge from the yield driven side of capital value equation," the Irish brokerage says. Shares are down 1.5% at 704.8 pence. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)


Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 0429ET

All news about FTSE 100
02:30aHomeware retailer Dunelm keeps outlook steady amid strong sales of winter goods
RE
12:29aRELX Nine-Month Underlying Revenue Growth Was 9%; Continues to See Full-Year Growth in ..
DJ
10/19FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.17% Lower at 6924.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/19SNAPSHOT-Britain's political and market turmoil
RE
10/19European Bourses Snap Winning Streak as Double-digit UK Inflation Growth Surprises
MT
10/19FTSE 100 Closes Down on Higher-Than-Expected UK Inflation Data
DJ
10/19European Bourses Edge Sideways Midday After UK Inflation Report
MT
News of the index components FTSE 100
03:59aAnglo American, Thyssenkrupp Team Up to Decarbonize Steel Production
MT
03:55aHSBC HLDGS : RBC remains its Buy rating
MD
03:10aSegro : Inside Information / Other news releases
PU
02:56aDiageo Rolls Out $2 Billion Offering of Fixed Rate Bonds
MT
02:45aDechra Pharmaceuticals to Meet FY23 Analyst Expectations Despite Trading Slump in Fisca..
MT
02:37aInformation provider Relx says revenue up 9% in year to date
RE
02:34aUK Real Estate Group Segro Logs Lower Rental Income in Q3
MT
Rankings
SHELL PLC 2319.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.05%
BP PLC 463.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.76%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 812.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.63%
KINGFISHER PLC 206 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.48%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 41.058 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.10%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 2577.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.01%
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC 968.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.23%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 115.36 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.32%
BUNZL PLC 2705 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.63%
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 2506 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.91%