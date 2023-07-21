0856 GMT - Sliding consumer confidence could prove prescient as the U.K. veers toward a recession, Investec's Philip Shaw says in a note. Consumers' sentiment about the economy and their personal financial situation declined six points this month, ending a recent months' trend of improving confidence, according to a survey by research firm GfK. A drag on household spending should becoming increasingly clear in the coming months, and the U.K. will be fortunate to duck recession, Shaw says. The confidence index "may well be a prescient indicator" in this regard, he adds. (joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby)

Hargreaves Lansdown Seen With Brighter Future Ahead

0847 GMT - Hargreaves Lansdown's second-half beat in a difficult inflation environment prompts a more positive view on the retail-investment platform's future flows, Jefferies writes. Higher rates and the prospect of them remaining elevated for longer led to a lift in revenue forecasts, it says. Estimates could be lowered again without any offsetting benefit from flows or market, when and if interest rates come back down, putting pressure on revenue, analysts write. "Although we are keenly aware of rising competition and a demographic headwind, the new senior team will have a chance to persuade the market that broadening the offering into advice and guidance can work," they add. Jefferies raises the stock's rating to buy from underperform and its target price to 1,015 pence from 800 pence. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

Vodacom Delivers Strong 1Q But Tougher Times Lie Ahead

0828 GMT - Vodacom had a decent start to the year, but tougher comparisons lie ahead, Citi says. The South Africa-based telecommunications company--which is majority owned by the U.K.'s Vodafone Group--delivered a strong set of results, particularly in South Africa, though this was partly driven by price increases paid last year, and wholesale revenue loss in South Africa seems to have remained high during the quarter, Citi analysts say in a research note. "There was no update on load shedding, but it remains a key focus in the near term given it affects network availability for telcos," the U.S. bank says. Citi retains its neutral rating and ZAR116 target price on the stock. Shares are up 0.9% at ZAR114.05. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

Glencore's Backed Guidance Suggests Strong 2H

0827 GMT - Glencore booked a mixed set of second-quarter production results, with misses in copper, nickel, and oil, while the company's reaffirmed guidance implies a stronger second half-year, Citi analysts write in a research note. Specifically, copper production is guided to increase by 13% on-half on higher grades and throughput at the Collahuasi mine, while zinc and nickel is set to be 2H-weighted as well, they say. Citi has suspended its rating on the stock pending the merger between Bunge and Glencore-backed Viterra. Shares are down 0.9% at 468,45 pence. (christian.moess@wsj.com)

Gilt Yields Rise After Stronger-Than-Expected UK Retail Sales

0737 GMT - Gilt yields rise after data showed U.K. retail sales rose more than expected in June, raising the prospect of more Bank of England interest rate rises to bring down inflation. "Friday's stronger than expected U.K. retail sales data should support a move higher in yields, especially in gilts," say Mizuho rates strategist Evelyne Gomez-Liechti and head of research Helen Rodriguez in a note. U.K. retail sales increased 0.7% month on month in June, up from 0.3% previously and above the 0.2% consensus forecast by economists in a WSJ poll. The 2-year gilt yield rises 2 basis points to 4.995% while the 10-year gilt yield is up 3bps at 4.294%, Tradeweb data show. (miriam.mukuru@wsj.com)

